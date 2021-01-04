Renowned Tanzanian Model cum Socialite Jane Rimoy aka Sanchoka has ditched Christianity and converted to Islam, acquiring a new “Surraiya Evarist Rimoy”.

In a post, Ms Surraiya formerly Sanchoka, said that she has found new peace under the Islamic religion and she is learning the Quran via the internet.

The Curvaceous lady added that she opted to ditch her old ways of flaunting acres of skin on the gram, and instead dress decently as per her new religion.

The Bootylivious model went on to state that she is looking forward to inspire a section of her over 1.1 million followers with her new path in religion.

Before converting to Islam, Sanchoka was among socialites who used to thirsty-trap men with revealing outfits that left little to imagination.

She had indeed mastered the art of thirst-trapping. From taking the perfect lingerie pics to propping her butt into the perfect angle for a belfie (butt selfie), she knew all the ways to keep her thousands of fans aggressively titillated.

Converts to Islam

“ALHAMDULLILAH moyo wangu una amani kupita nitakavyoweza kuelezea na ALLAH shahidi 😭 It’s official my spirit is where it truly belongs... Najivunia kufanya shahada yangu jana.. 24/04 Call me SURRAIYA EVARIST RIMOY.

Nimekua nikifunga Ramadan tatu mfululizo just because i love Islam but this one is very special, this is my first Ramadan as a Muslimah 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Alhamdullilah kwa hili na mengine mazuri yajayo INSHA’ALLAH...

Nimetafakari nikaona huwenda kwa hili kuna watu nitawa inspire katika kheri InshaAllah.

Sina mwalimu wa dini wala mtu wakunielekeza vitu vyote najifunza mwenyewe online kwaiyo nisamehewe ninapokosea. Najua Tajweed yangu sio nzuri kwakuwa bado mwanafunzi alhamdullilah nina improve kila siku na InshaAllah siku moja nitarecite vizuri zaidi. Meanwhile, A sister is trying 😉

Ni muda mfupi toka nime revert alhamdullilah Allah anifanyia wepesi nimejifunza vingi vya dini yangu. Kwenye kujifunza Quran nilianza na zile sura fupi alhamdullilah karibu zote nimezishika ila hizi tatu ndo zilikua za kwanza kujifunza. Sura ya kwanza, ya mwisho na ya pili kutoka mwisho.

InshaAllah Dua zenu my brothers & sisters niendelee kuijua zaidi Quran, hadithi na sunna za mtume wetu kipenzi SalAllahu Alayhi Wasallam ✨

Nawapenda wote kwa ajili ya Allah 🙏🏽" shared

