Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

In a post on her Instagram page, Sonie clarified that she is not happy with the posts made on her relationship status.

She insisted that those who have posted photos claiming she is their significant other, should pull them down.

Sonie further demanded for all those taking advantage of the public breakup with Mulamwah to stop and allow her and the comedian to handle their matters in private.

The actor further asked those dragging their child into the matter to cease, insisting that their family is not involved in the breakup.

"It’s so BAD seeing people take advantage of the current situation and it’s not even funny...kindly to those who have been posting pictures and saying we are dating please pull them down. This is nothing to play with or rather take advantage of. Sio fiti manze (It's not good). You are creating a very bad image out there and it’s not good for me and my little angel.