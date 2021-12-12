RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Sonie recently announced her break up with Mulamwah

Carole Sonie, ex-girlfriend of comedian Mulamwah
Carole Sonie, ex-girlfriend of comedian Mulamwah

Actor and model Caroline Muthoni, popularly known as Sonie, has addressed men who have been claiming she is in a relationship with them following her breakup with comedian Mulamwah.

Recommended articles

In a post on her Instagram page, Sonie clarified that she is not happy with the posts made on her relationship status.

She insisted that those who have posted photos claiming she is their significant other, should pull them down.

Sonie further demanded for all those taking advantage of the public breakup with Mulamwah to stop and allow her and the comedian to handle their matters in private.

The actor further asked those dragging their child into the matter to cease, insisting that their family is not involved in the breakup.

"It’s so BAD seeing people take advantage of the current situation and it’s not even funny...kindly to those who have been posting pictures and saying we are dating please pull them down. This is nothing to play with or rather take advantage of. Sio fiti manze (It's not good). You are creating a very bad image out there and it’s not good for me and my little angel.

"They are private matters and Keila has NOTHING to do with our differences. Please don’t make this situation harder than it is already for us fam," her statement read in part.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi

Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi

Bonnie Musambi announces plans to exit from KBC after 14 years

Bonnie Musambi announces plans to exit from KBC after 14 years

Kageni to retire from Radio, Nyashinski's private wedding, other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kageni to retire from Radio, Nyashinski's private wedding, other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

Harrysong teams up with Fireboy DML & Olamide on 'She Knows' ahead of East Africa tour

Harrysong teams up with Fireboy DML & Olamide on 'She Knows' ahead of East Africa tour

Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Kahush inspired by Nyashinki's wedding says he's next

Kahush inspired by Nyashinki's wedding says he's next

Trending

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Communication Authority of Kenya Director general Ezra Chiloba

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend