Celebrity make-up artist Creative Phill survives grisly road accident [Video]

Amos Robi

The make-up artist who has worked with entertainment personalities such as Kate Actress and Jackie Matubia was headed for a burial when the accident happened

Celebrity makeup artist Creative Phill had a near-death experience on Saturday, July 13, when the vehicle he was travelling in rolled over twice.

The miraculous incident left him grateful to the heavens for sparing his life. Taking to TikTok, Creative Phill shared a video revealing the extent of the damage his car endured during the heart-stopping accident.

The talented artist, known for his remarkable work in the beauty industry, was en route to a burial with two other passengers when the unforeseen accident occurred.

Reflecting on the harrowing ordeal, he captioned his TikTok post with profound gratitude.

"This was yesterday we rolled several times but God ni nani!!! We conquered and so thank you God!! Maisha Mafupi always thank God for another chance," he captioned his TikTok video.

Creative Phill's social media post immediately caught the attention of his fans and peers, who took to the comment section with messages of relief and well-wishes.

The beauty maestro has collaborated with prominent names in the entertainment industry, including Jackie Matubia, Kate Actress, DJ Pierra Makena, Amber Ray, Dorea Chege, among others.

Phill was also the in-house make-up artist at Switch TV before it was shut down in December 2021.

Besides doing make-up on his clients, Phill is also popular for doing make-up on himself.

In January this year, Phill confirmed that he was in a romantic relationship with DJ Pierra Makena after photos of them together on several occasions surfaced online.

A photo of Makena in a wedding dress left more tongues wagging questioning whether the two were into something serious.

Make artist Creative Phyll and DJ Pierra Makena
Make artist Creative Phyll and DJ Pierra Makena

Phill in an interview with Presenter Ali said he has been close to the popular DJ from way back even before he started his career affirming his undying love for the mother of one.

However, a month later DJ Pierra Makena said she was single putting the relationship which fans were in doubt about to rest.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
