The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada

Amos Robi

In Canada, Karumi has wasted no time in kickstarting his acting career, landing roles in notable films such as 'So Help Me Todd' and 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.'

Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi
Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi

Former Homeboyz Radio presenter and actor, Charlie Karumi, has embarked on an exciting journey in pursuit of his acting dreams after relocating to Canada.

Recommended articles

Karumi recently revealed the unique quality that has set him apart in the competitive North American acting scene, earning him two coveted acting gigs.

In a candid video shared on TikTok, Karumi opened up about the challenges he faced as an actor transitioning from Kenya to Canada.

Despite auditions typically requiring a standard North American accent, directors took notice of Karumi's distinct Kenyan accent from afar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some even specifically requested him to bring out and maintain his African accent throughout the audition process.

Reflecting on his journey, Karumi shared, "When I moved here from Kenya, you read all of these audition scripts and directions, they like standard North American accent.

"But two of the gigs I have gotten so far it's because...the director was like I think I heard an accent, is it African, could you do that African accent? I'm like Kenyan accent?"

Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi
Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi Charlie Karumi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former Homeboyz radio host Charlie Karumi relocates to Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

In Canada, Karumi has wasted no time in kickstarting his acting career, landing roles in notable films such as 'So Help Me Todd' and 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.'

His transition from radio presenter to actor was prompted by a life-changing decision to join his wife, who is pursuing postgraduate studies in Courtenay, Canada.

Karumi's aspirations to become a movie star have only intensified since his move, with the actor setting his sights on Hollywood North—Vancouver. "I am going to be a movie star, it is really what I desire. I want to be in films and movie shows and am going to make that happen," he declared.

With Vancouver renowned as a hub for film and television production, Karumi sees it as the perfect springboard for his Hollywood ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So Vancouver province, there is a place where they shoot tons of movies and shows, and I need to break into the industry there and from there to the world because that is what I want to," he affirmed.

Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi
Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi in Canada Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charlie Karumi part ways with Homeboyz radio after 8 months

Karumi acknowledges the challenges ahead but remains undeterred in his pursuit of success. "I don't when or how but is going to happen, it is going to be a fun crazy and difficult ride but am ready for it," he expressed with determination.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada

Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada

Tributes pour in after comedian Chogin Kale dies in fatal road accident

Tributes pour in after comedian Chogin Kale dies in fatal road accident

Joe Ageyo: Why I hired Rita Tinina twice & big story she was finalising before death

Joe Ageyo: Why I hired Rita Tinina twice & big story she was finalising before death

Did Simple Boy collapse on stage due to hunger? Manager spills the beans

Did Simple Boy collapse on stage due to hunger? Manager spills the beans

I'm not okay mentally - Kemunto explains truth behind viral IG confessions

I'm not okay mentally - Kemunto explains truth behind viral IG confessions

Shatta Bway leaves Radio Citizen after 5 years, reveals next adventure

Shatta Bway leaves Radio Citizen after 5 years, reveals next adventure

Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles

Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles

Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

Stop assuming it's me - Jacque Maribe offers to help Itumbi find a wife

Stop assuming it's me - Jacque Maribe offers to help Itumbi find a wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails

Music producer Mavo on the Beat

Business acumen producer Mavo on The Beat uses to make up to Sh200K per song

TikToker Nyako ( Instagram)

'I don't know what they realised in her' - Nyako's brother after she won an award

Minne Kariuki

I knew I didn't like him when he gifted me a Toyota - Minne shares untold story of her ex