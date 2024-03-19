Former Homeboyz Radio presenter and actor, Charlie Karumi, has embarked on an exciting journey in pursuit of his acting dreams after relocating to Canada.
Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada
In Canada, Karumi has wasted no time in kickstarting his acting career, landing roles in notable films such as 'So Help Me Todd' and 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.'
Karumi recently revealed the unique quality that has set him apart in the competitive North American acting scene, earning him two coveted acting gigs.
In a candid video shared on TikTok, Karumi opened up about the challenges he faced as an actor transitioning from Kenya to Canada.
Despite auditions typically requiring a standard North American accent, directors took notice of Karumi's distinct Kenyan accent from afar.
Some even specifically requested him to bring out and maintain his African accent throughout the audition process.
Reflecting on his journey, Karumi shared, "When I moved here from Kenya, you read all of these audition scripts and directions, they like standard North American accent.
"But two of the gigs I have gotten so far it's because...the director was like I think I heard an accent, is it African, could you do that African accent? I'm like Kenyan accent?"
His transition from radio presenter to actor was prompted by a life-changing decision to join his wife, who is pursuing postgraduate studies in Courtenay, Canada.
Karumi's aspirations to become a movie star have only intensified since his move, with the actor setting his sights on Hollywood North—Vancouver. "I am going to be a movie star, it is really what I desire. I want to be in films and movie shows and am going to make that happen," he declared.
With Vancouver renowned as a hub for film and television production, Karumi sees it as the perfect springboard for his Hollywood ambitions.
"So Vancouver province, there is a place where they shoot tons of movies and shows, and I need to break into the industry there and from there to the world because that is what I want to," he affirmed.
Karumi acknowledges the challenges ahead but remains undeterred in his pursuit of success. "I don't when or how but is going to happen, it is going to be a fun crazy and difficult ride but am ready for it," he expressed with determination.
