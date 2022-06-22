RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

Amos Robi

It's been challenging but I'm hanging in there. Msichoke na mimi - Akuku Danger

Comedian Akuku Danger at the Nairobi West Hospital
Comedian Akuku Danger at the Nairobi West Hospital

Comedian Akuku Danger has appealed for help to see him out of the hospital where he has been discharged but detained due to pending hospital summing to over Sh800,000.

The comedian said the sickle cell anaemia which he has been battling has drained him mentally, financially, and physically due to unending hospital visits. The comedian said emotionally appealed for help adding that he never chose to be ill.

“I never asked to be in this position, half of this year has been months and months of hospital admissions due to sickle cell anaemia which has since drained me both mentally, financially and even physically and that's why I come to you guys seeking help. It's been challenging but I'm hanging in there. Msichoke na Mimi🙏” wrote Akuku Danger.

Comedian Akuku Danger
Comedian Akuku Danger Comedian Akuku Danger Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Sandra Dacha on Tuesday June 21 revealed, that the comedian was good to go home but the hospital could not release him because of the pending bill. Dacha also said attempts to have the comedian leave collateral and have him discharged were declined.

“He got discharged Yesterday but the hospital is Detaining him until he pays the remaining balance. The hospital has refused to accept a collateral so that he can organize his finances from outside despite having their collateral from the January bill which has a higher value than the total bill,” wrote Sandra Dacha on her Instagram page.

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update
Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Pulse Live Kenya

On December 31, 2021 Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.

Amos Robi

