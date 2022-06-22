Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

The comedian said the sickle cell anaemia which he has been battling has drained him mentally, financially, and physically due to unending hospital visits. The comedian said emotionally appealed for help adding that he never chose to be ill.

“I never asked to be in this position, half of this year has been months and months of hospital admissions due to sickle cell anaemia which has since drained me both mentally, financially and even physically and that's why I come to you guys seeking help. It's been challenging but I'm hanging in there. Msichoke na Mimi🙏” wrote Akuku Danger.

Comedian Akuku Danger Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Sandra Dacha on Tuesday June 21 revealed, that the comedian was good to go home but the hospital could not release him because of the pending bill. Dacha also said attempts to have the comedian leave collateral and have him discharged were declined.

“He got discharged Yesterday but the hospital is Detaining him until he pays the remaining balance. The hospital has refused to accept a collateral so that he can organize his finances from outside despite having their collateral from the January bill which has a higher value than the total bill,” wrote Sandra Dacha on her Instagram page.

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Pulse Live Kenya

On December 31, 2021 Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.