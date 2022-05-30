Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

The couple took the birthday celebrations to Mombasa after Jemutai turned 31-years-old, with moments from the occasion being shared on Instagram.

In his message, Hamo celebrated the mother of his two kids as the most selfless and generous person he has ever met.

“Happy 31st 😂birthday to Jemutai You are the most selfless person "That's what I consider true generosity: You give your all, and yet you always feel as if it costs you nothing. Bonfire Adventures waliamua kucheza Kama wao, Mombasa Raha Jamani,” Professor Hamo wrote.

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai takes birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, Jemutai confessed that she really enjoyed her stay in Mombasa in company of her family.

“Nimejimbamba ni hii crew yangu mbaya. Thanks to Bonfire adventures. Anza kulipa polepole and next birthday ,engagement, anniversary, honeymoon na baby moon ikupate coast,” she said.

Prof. Hamo buys Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land

In June 2021, Professor Hamo bought his Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land, that will be used to build their dream home.

The funnyman used his social media pages to share photos of Jemutai holding the title deed to be their piece of land saying “I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home”.

“I know we've been through alot but it's not how we start but how we finish that matters, it took time for you to believe that I wanted my family to be together and happy, it's still work in progress but this is a start. I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home” wrote Professor Hamo.

“See God🙏 Thank you 😊 my heart is full. Let's build a home” Jemutai added.