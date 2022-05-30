RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Jemutai was celebrating her 31st birthday

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai takes birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]
Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai takes birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Churchill show Comedian Professor Harmo is out here celebrating his lover and fellow comedian Jemutai as she turns a year older.

Recommended articles

The couple took the birthday celebrations to Mombasa after Jemutai turned 31-years-old, with moments from the occasion being shared on Instagram.

In his message, Hamo celebrated the mother of his two kids as the most selfless and generous person he has ever met.

“Happy 31st 😂birthday to Jemutai You are the most selfless person "That's what I consider true generosity: You give your all, and yet you always feel as if it costs you nothing. Bonfire Adventures waliamua kucheza Kama wao, Mombasa Raha Jamani,” Professor Hamo wrote.

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai takes birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]
Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai takes birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video] Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai takes birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, Jemutai confessed that she really enjoyed her stay in Mombasa in company of her family.

“Nimejimbamba ni hii crew yangu mbaya. Thanks to Bonfire adventures. Anza kulipa polepole and next birthday ,engagement, anniversary, honeymoon na baby moon ikupate coast,” she said.

In June 2021, Professor Hamo bought his Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land, that will be used to build their dream home.

The funnyman used his social media pages to share photos of Jemutai holding the title deed to be their piece of land saying “I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home”.

“I know we've been through alot but it's not how we start but how we finish that matters, it took time for you to believe that I wanted my family to be together and happy, it's still work in progress but this is a start. I can build a house, you'll definitely make it a home” wrote Professor Hamo.

“See God🙏 Thank you 😊 my heart is full. Let's build a home” Jemutai added.

Jemutai and Hamo buy their first piece of land
Jemutai and Hamo buy their first piece of land Jemutai and Hamo buy their first piece of land Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

My channel handbag costs Sh600K - Vera Sidika reveals

My channel handbag costs Sh600K - Vera Sidika reveals

Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

Trending

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out posh Nairobi home, sales Ranger Rover

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush

Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]