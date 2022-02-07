Cristiano Ronaldo clocks 400 million followers on Instagram as he turns 37

In September 2021, Ronaldo was the most followed man on the photo and video sharing social application, but his numbers have since grown exponentially in a matter of months.

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 37 birthday a couple of days ago, used the application (Instagram) to thank all those who wished him a ‘happy birthday’.

“Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting! ❤️🙏🏽,” shared Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st person to clock 400 M followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Piers Morgan used his Twitter handle to congratulate the Manchester United striker for the new milestone on Instagram.

“Congrats to @Cristiano on becoming the first human being ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram. The undisputed social media Goat. He only follows 500 people, including me… he knows a good grammar when he sees one,” Piers Morgan said.

American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the second most-followed human being on Instagram with a total of 309 million followers. She is followed closely by Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi with 306 million followers.

In East Africa, Wasafi Media CEO and singer Diamond Platnumz is the most followed individual with 14 million followers.

In the past few years, the Bongo flava artiste who prefers calling himself 'Chibu Dangote' has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned.

Diamond clocks 14 million followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya