Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Just the other day, Owen raised eyebrows with a comment on Ms Wairimu's photo, an act that prompted a section of his fans to assume that he was shooting his shoot.

“Are u related to fashion? Coz u guys look alike,” reads Daddy Owen’s comment on Brenda’s photo.

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

The comment was later picked by a number of gossip pages, forcing Daddy Owen to address the claims.

“How is this shooting a shot shuwali 😂😂😂 yaani mmeamua kuanika mtumishi jumapili yawa... mmenianika kama leso kwa kamba za flats za pipeline yawa!!! hamtaki nikule sadaka kwa amani 😂😂😂 Brenda kuja hapa tucheke 😂😂😂😂,” reacted Daddy Owen.

However, Brenda joined the conversation with a promise to take the singer on a coffee date

“Juu yah ii story wacha nikupeleke kahawa,” wrote Brenda Wairimu.

Owen added; “@brendawairimu_ wewe chagua tu place ya kahawa mimi I will invite all the bloggers as we serve them TEA!!🤣🤣🤣 sawa Bey,”.

Reactions

2mbili “PICK UP line yake haina MAFUTA 😂😂”

finestburu “😂😂😂😂sasa mtu haezicomment post ya mali safi na amani😂”

_fally_254 “😂😂😂hii baridi ni mbaya ha ha hii baridi yeeeeh😂😂”

festoramsey “😂😂angejaribu na verse ya Bible”

_.jeremywhitler “i think he has run out of bullets as he was trying to shoot his shot🙌🙌😂😂😂”

only_pharon_ “😂😂😂 mistari tampea 4/10”