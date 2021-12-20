Gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen has broken his silence over accusations of trying to seduce actress Brenda Wairimu via social media.
Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu
Yaani mmeamua kuanika mtumishi jumapili yawa – Daddy Owen
Just the other day, Owen raised eyebrows with a comment on Ms Wairimu's photo, an act that prompted a section of his fans to assume that he was shooting his shoot.
“Are u related to fashion? Coz u guys look alike,” reads Daddy Owen’s comment on Brenda’s photo.
The comment was later picked by a number of gossip pages, forcing Daddy Owen to address the claims.
“How is this shooting a shot shuwali 😂😂😂 yaani mmeamua kuanika mtumishi jumapili yawa... mmenianika kama leso kwa kamba za flats za pipeline yawa!!! hamtaki nikule sadaka kwa amani 😂😂😂 Brenda kuja hapa tucheke 😂😂😂😂,” reacted Daddy Owen.
However, Brenda joined the conversation with a promise to take the singer on a coffee date
“Juu yah ii story wacha nikupeleke kahawa,” wrote Brenda Wairimu.
Owen added; “@brendawairimu_ wewe chagua tu place ya kahawa mimi I will invite all the bloggers as we serve them TEA!!🤣🤣🤣 sawa Bey,”.
Reactions
2mbili “PICK UP line yake haina MAFUTA 😂😂”
finestburu “😂😂😂😂sasa mtu haezicomment post ya mali safi na amani😂”
_fally_254 “😂😂😂hii baridi ni mbaya ha ha hii baridi yeeeeh😂😂”
festoramsey “😂😂angejaribu na verse ya Bible”
_.jeremywhitler “i think he has run out of bullets as he was trying to shoot his shot🙌🙌😂😂😂”
only_pharon_ “😂😂😂 mistari tampea 4/10”
nicki_bigfish “Kuna ile pesa governor alisema ya harusi.. ata mimi niko na machine gun na shoot kila mahali kabla elections zifike nikue kwa mstari wa mbele 😂”
