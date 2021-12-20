RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Dennis Milimo

Yaani mmeamua kuanika mtumishi jumapili yawa – Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu
Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu

Gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen has broken his silence over accusations of trying to seduce actress Brenda Wairimu via social media.

Just the other day, Owen raised eyebrows with a comment on Ms Wairimu's photo, an act that prompted a section of his fans to assume that he was shooting his shoot.

“Are u related to fashion? Coz u guys look alike,” reads Daddy Owen’s comment on Brenda’s photo.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

The comment was later picked by a number of gossip pages, forcing Daddy Owen to address the claims.

“How is this shooting a shot shuwali 😂😂😂 yaani mmeamua kuanika mtumishi jumapili yawa... mmenianika kama leso kwa kamba za flats za pipeline yawa!!! hamtaki nikule sadaka kwa amani 😂😂😂 Brenda kuja hapa tucheke 😂😂😂😂,” reacted Daddy Owen.

However, Brenda joined the conversation with a promise to take the singer on a coffee date

“Juu yah ii story wacha nikupeleke kahawa,” wrote Brenda Wairimu.

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu's reactions
Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu's reactions Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

Owen added;@brendawairimu_ wewe chagua tu place ya kahawa mimi I will invite all the bloggers as we serve them TEA!!🤣🤣🤣 sawa Bey,”.

Reactions

2mbiliPICK UP line yake haina MAFUTA 😂😂”

finestburu “😂😂😂😂sasa mtu haezicomment post ya mali safi na amani😂”

_fally_254 “😂😂😂hii baridi ni mbaya ha ha hii baridi yeeeeh😂😂”

festoramsey😂😂angejaribu na verse ya Bible”

_.jeremywhitleri think he has run out of bullets as he was trying to shoot his shot🙌🙌😂😂😂”

only_pharon_ “😂😂😂 mistari tampea 4/10”

nicki_bigfish “Kuna ile pesa governor alisema ya harusi.. ata mimi niko na machine gun na shoot kila mahali kabla elections zifike nikue kwa mstari wa mbele 😂”

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

