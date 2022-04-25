Diana Marua forced to address viral pregnancy rumours

The YouTuber said it is not bad if she is expecting another child - affirming that that children are a blessing from God.

Ms Marua also made it clear that getting another child would be the best gift for her husband who is in the race for the Mathare parliamentary seat.

“If there’s another child coming, well and good. Children are a blessing and If I add another bundle into my family, I think they would come sorted and I think that’s the best blessing I can give Mheshimiwa,” said Diana.

Diana Marua and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

In the past few weeks, netizens have been speculating that Ms Marua is expectant - something she has now addressed.

Diana, pledged to support her husband fully in his quest to get into leadership - stating that marrying her best friend meant she was going to deal with all he was dealing with.

“You know once you marry your best friend his life becomes your life, everything he touches you flow with it, everything you touch he flows with it,” Diana explained.

Diana Marua on beef with Mr Seed's wife Nimo

Diana also cast out rumours that is beefing with Mr.Seed’s wife Nimo. Diana Marua acknowledged past differences between her and Nimo but argued she was not mature enough to handle issues appropriately back then.

Pulse Live Kenya

She was speaking during a function at a city hospital where she partners as a brand ambassador. She added that she and Nimo had not gotten together in a long time but they are in good terms.

"The differences were there but you know people make mistakes in their former years and you sometimes realize probably you were not mature enough to handle issues in a better way buy life teaches us lessons differently,” she stated.