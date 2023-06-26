The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Did Victoria Kimani perform for 200K people in a 80K-capacity stadium?

Fabian Simiyu

Stade des Martyrs has a maximum capacity of 80,000 people

Victoria Kimani

Singer Victoria Kimani has found herself at the centre of controversy after performing at a sold-out concert in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Stade des Martyrs.

On June 24, Victoria took to her Instagram to announce that she had performed in front of a crowd of 200,000 people, and she even shared images from the concert.

"Oh mama oh mama! I Performed for 200,000 people today in Kinshasa, DRC…. Thank you Ferre Gola, living legend," Victoria wrote.

Victoria Kimani performing in Congo Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Victoria Kimani opens up on doing secular music as a pastor’s daughter

Her statement received backlash from some individuals who questioned the validity of her claim, particularly regarding the capacity of Stade des Martyrs to hold 200,000 people.

Mariën Ngilima called her out, urging her to stop lying and provide an explanation for the number of attendees she mentioned.

It is worth noting that Stade des Martyrs has a maximum capacity of 80,000 people, making it one of the top five largest stadiums in Africa.

Considering that the lawn at Stade des Martyrs is approximately 130 metres long, the images shared by Victoria revealed that people were tightly packed on the lawn.

The length of the lawn can accommodate up to 6,000 people, although this means that people will be standing.

Despite being fully packed, it is still hard to claim that the stadium had 200K people.

In their report, L'INTERVIEW.CD stated that over 150,000 people entered the stadium, bringing Kinshasa to a standstill.

Despite her post creating many unanswered questions, many Kenyans congratulated her for performing in front of such a large crowd.

Victoria's case is not different from what Burna Boy did when he recently performed in England at the London Stadium.

Burna Boy performs in a sold-out concert Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

The stadium has a seating capacity of 60,000, but it was reported by BBC that the superstar performed in front of 80,000 people.

Comparing the two incidents, it is evident to say that it is hard for a stadium to accommodate double its capacity, even if the event has sold out.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
