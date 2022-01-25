RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang'o's possible replacement unveiled on Kiss 100 today

Jalang'o is set to exit Kiss 100 to focus in his campaigns

The writings are on the wall that Comedian Sande Bush Popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke might be the pick set to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100 and he has already started trials.

On Monday, Ofweneke announced that he is the latest addition to the Kiss 100 breakfast team for this entire week.

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 || Tommorrow, Wed, Thursday & Friday I will be co-hosting breakfast alongside my fam @kamenegoro & @jalangoo only on @kiss100kenya || Halla then 🤗🤗🤗🤗,” shared Dr.Ofweneke.

This signals that the funnyman is being prepared to take over from Jalang'o once he exits active radio to focus on politics.

On Tuesday, Ofweneke used his social media pages to announce his arrival at the Lion Place located radio station.

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 || Sorry one of my legs looks longer than the other legs 🤗🤗🤗🤗 || Coming live from Lions Place @kiss100kenya on #KameneAndJalas & Ofu,” Dr. Ofweneke said.

Welcoming Ofweneke to the breakfast team Jalas wrote; @drofweneke joins us this morning! Tune in good vybes only!! #KameneAndJalas. Where are you Kissing from?,”.

“Good morning my loves! Tuko on with our guest presenter today @drofweneke mmeamka aje Leo? @kiss100kenya @jalangoo,” reads Kamene Goro’s post.

Ofweneke is not new to radio having worked in different radio stations including Milele FM, where he stayed for almost five years.

Jalang’o is set to leave radio in February and focus on campaigns in his bid to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Lang'ata constituency.

However, he disclosed that he signed a contract that will see him back on radio if he fails to secure the Lang’ata Member of Parliament seat.

“In my life, I have never done anything that I have to lose. God forbid…if I lose, is that the end of the world? We pick up from where we left and move on. I have even been made to sign a very hard contract here… that if I lose, the next day I will be in the studio,” he said

