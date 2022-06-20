Angel introduced DJ Kezz Kenya as the newest signee to his record label days after releasing their collaboration dubbed Jipende.

An excited Kezz used her social media platforms to confirm that she has officially joined the 7 Heaven family.

Guardian Angel introduces 1st artiste signed under his record label 7 Heaven Music Pulse Live Kenya

“Yesternight Was So Beautiful. I can't explain it in Words. I really cannot. Officially a member of #7heavenMusic.

“My Hope is in Christ and His promise in Isaiah 40v13 "but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." We just began,” DJ Kezz Kenya wrote.

Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila also took to her Instagram to share photos captured from the occasion.

“About last night. 7HM Signee. Congratulations DJ Kezz Kenya,” Esther Musila shared.

In a separate post, DJ Kezz confessed that working with Guardian Angel is a dream come true for her - always aspired to collabo with the singer.

“Oh Man, I am living a dream. Working with @guardianangelglobal had been a dream of mine since I can remember, He had been an inspiration to me for Music and ministry for so long, and Recently in how he handles Matters(story for another day)

“Meeting him and agreeing to work together was nothing less than miracles and I am blessed beyond imagination to be sharing with you guys the first of so Many uplifting Music under his label #7heavenmusic #7HM God is promise Keeper, He is a Miracle Worker 🙏 I love Him and So In Turn I love Me,” DJ Kezz narrated.

She also touched on the message and inspiration behind their collabo Jipende.

“The message of self love was one that we needed to share. In this day and age where so many people are committing suicide and getting depressed among other things, because they find it so hard to love themselves just the way they are or actually worse hope that things will get better.

“This song we wrote it as a reminder, of the love of him who created you - just the way you are, the holder of the purpose and process of your life and more so a reminder that he didnt promise it would be easy, God promised he would be there with you even when it got hard.That being said, kama unajua anakupenda, jameni si ujipende tu! 💕,” she added.

