I regret the day I became famous – Akothee laments after fan did this

You may think that the life of your favorite celebrities is perfect, but they are humans too and some have been battling with issues that we know nothing about.

Award-winning singer Esther Akoth, aka Akothee, has opened up on struggles of being a famous.

In a candid post, the singer confessed that she regrets being famous, as she never gets the opportunity to enjoy her life like any other normal person.

Akothee’s lamentation was prompted by fans who normally record her secretly whenever they see her in public places and act like they don’t care about her privacy.

Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

“Someone tell me why some fans would meet you in a shop, not say hi or one word, pretend like they have not seen you. Then immediately take out their phones and start recording you and taking photos,” Akothee questioned.

The Abebo hit-maker narrated that he almost got physical with a fan who became rude after being caught red-handed recording her and her family.

“When you notice them, they hide. I almost went physical with one fan who became very rude to my sister-in-law who caught her with a whole movie of me and my family shopping. What’s not going on?” asked Akothee.

Akothee's post Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to beg fans not to always rush for selfies whenever they see her in public.

“I regret the day I became famous, this bullshit ain't getting funny, Even with my neck support and funny face, some people would still insist on a selfie. Is this really love ama ni kitu sijui? (or is it something else?)

“Sometimes I am in pain and just pushing a little bit of life! Spare me the impromptu photos please! I know you love evidence! Ngojeni kidogo (Give me time). The year started on a rough pitch for me! hata nguvu ya kupiga picha sina mtanisamehe,” Akothee said.