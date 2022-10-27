Not an engagement - Amber Ray clarifies private ceremony with bae

Socialite Amber Ray has clarified reports that she has gotten engaged to her lover Kennedy Rapudo.
This is after photos of Ray and Rapudo emerged online in what seemed like a ceremony signaling the formal engagement of the two.
In a social media post, Amber Ray thanked all her fans and friends for the congratulatory messages but said that the ceremony was not an engagement but a notification to their parents to make them aware of their relationship.
“Thank you all for the warm messages but, as usual….bloggers wamewatupanisha😅 it wasn’t an engagement but an introduction (for parents to know that we are dating) which is a huge step for us🥳…Ebu muwache kutuharakishia 🤣🤣🤣 we are just taking a day at a time🥰 and honestly I’m enjoying every bit of it @kennedyrapudo I’m so happy I’m going through this journey with you,” she said.
In an earlier post, Amber Ray praised their relationship noting the two were meant for each other and that they had the strength to hold their relationship together forever.
“We are rare and beautiful people; We have delightful attributes, Like competence and intelligence, And what’s more, lots of cutes! We have mental strength and character To guide us on our way;
"People see this strength in us. So let’s celebrate this day, Because, without it, we are not. My darling, wonderful you, the best thing that’s happened to me yet!” Amber wrote.
The ceremony by the two love birds confirmed the speculations that they were back together months after they announced parting ways.
Videos of the two on vacation however later emerged although they remained unclear about the status of their relationship.
