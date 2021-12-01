RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang’o forgives Sh18K boy, lectures him on live Camera [Video]

Dennis Milimo

This is the last time I should hear you talk about me - Jalas warns Mboya

Jalang'o and Vincent Mboya
Jalang'o and Vincent Mboya

Lang’ata Parliamentary hopeful Jalang’o has finally forgiven Vincent Mboya, the young man he helped clear his 3-months’ rent arrears.

On Tuesday, the Kiss 100 Presenter lectured Mboya in front of live cameras, asking him to refrain from using his name to chase clout.

“I have forgiven you and this is the last time I should hear you talk about me or follow me with placards.

“You are making me look bad and I’m not that kind of a person. I’m a very good person, you looking for me with placards everywhere makes me look bad yet I have done everything I can to keep away from you and you still do the same. In front of this cameras I want to tell you stop it. I have forgiven you and let this be the last time we are having this conversation,” said Jalang’o.

Lies

Jalas also pointed out that Mboya lied about refunding the Sh.18, 000 he gave him. Adding that he helped the young man wholeheartedly and but he opted to tarnish his (Jalas) name with his unending dramas.

“You never even return the Sh18K but went ahead and edited messages to show you have send me the money, why do that,” Jalang’o questioned.

The Media Personality advised Mboya to stop looking for cheap publicity and do something constructive with his life.

“I have told you that you don’t have to meet me for me to forgive you. I had already forgiven you. I can’t even talk to you because all you do is take screenshots and look for fame with them.

“People work hard in this town and nobody will ever give you anything for free. You can get the fame but if you don’t know how to use it, it will drive you into depression,” Jalas said.

Also Read: Jalang'o given 48 hours to collect his Sh18,000 refund by 21-year-old

Jalas went on to express displeasure in the manner which Mboya has been behaving since the day he helped him.

In August, Mboya gave Jalang’o 48 hours to claim his refund. He displayed a wad of cash worth Sh18,000 and insisted that Jalang'o should collect it from him as a refund.

"Felix Odiwuor (Jalang'o), come for your money. I'm giving you 48 hours you come collect your money. He can pin his location so that we meet and I hand him the cash," he said.

