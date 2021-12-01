Jalang’o forgives Sh18K boy, lectures him on live Camera [Video]

On Tuesday, the Kiss 100 Presenter lectured Mboya in front of live cameras, asking him to refrain from using his name to chase clout.

“I have forgiven you and this is the last time I should hear you talk about me or follow me with placards.

“You are making me look bad and I’m not that kind of a person. I’m a very good person, you looking for me with placards everywhere makes me look bad yet I have done everything I can to keep away from you and you still do the same. In front of this cameras I want to tell you stop it. I have forgiven you and let this be the last time we are having this conversation,” said Jalang’o.

Jalang’o pays three months’ rent for Young Man who went public begging for his Help, Pulse Live Kenya

Lies

Jalas also pointed out that Mboya lied about refunding the Sh.18, 000 he gave him. Adding that he helped the young man wholeheartedly and but he opted to tarnish his (Jalas) name with his unending dramas.

“You never even return the Sh18K but went ahead and edited messages to show you have send me the money, why do that,” Jalang’o questioned.

The Media Personality advised Mboya to stop looking for cheap publicity and do something constructive with his life.

“I have told you that you don’t have to meet me for me to forgive you. I had already forgiven you. I can’t even talk to you because all you do is take screenshots and look for fame with them.

“People work hard in this town and nobody will ever give you anything for free. You can get the fame but if you don’t know how to use it, it will drive you into depression,” Jalas said.

Jalas went on to express displeasure in the manner which Mboya has been behaving since the day he helped him.

In August, Mboya gave Jalang’o 48 hours to claim his refund. He displayed a wad of cash worth Sh18,000 and insisted that Jalang'o should collect it from him as a refund.