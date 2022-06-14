RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalango's employees surrender to DCI

Authors:

Amos Robi

The two had been on the run since Saturday June 4

Eli and Litiema have surrended after stealing money from Jalango
Eli and Litiema have surrended after stealing money from Jalango

Langata member of parliament hopeful Felix ‘Jalang’o’ Oduor has rubbished claims he is after clout in the theft case involving his ex-staffers Eli Omundu and Morisson Litiema.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Eve Mungai, the celebrated media personality said the money the two staffers made away with was not for his campaigns as many people assumed but for a project he was working on with a friend.

The former radio presenter narrated how he least suspected the duo as he they had no reason to do so since he treated them like family.

“It can never occur to me that the Eli and Litiema could do this because they are people I have never even taken as workers in my home, these are people I have always treated as family,” he painfully narrated.

Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema
Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o said he first asked his wife if he had taken any money from his car as he did not think of Eli and Litiema having taken the cash since they were used to seeing the cash in the cars they washed in the compound.

“When I went to the car I realized the money was not there I asked my wife if she had taken any money from the car because at this time I am not thinking that Eli and Litiema would take the money because they are used to seeing such money in the car and they have never taken it,” Jalang'o said.

He said he suddenly realized the duo was not in the compound and had their phones off something which prompted him to rush and make a report to the police who were immediately dispatched but the duo had fled with their families.

Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema surrender to police
Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema surrender to police Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang'o however said the two former staffers have already reached out to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and it’s a case currently ongoing. He also said he had forgiven them but could not hire them back noting that he had already new staffers in his compound.

Jalang'o had offered Sh100,000 to anyone who had details that could have led to the capture of the ex-staffers.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Feelin’ It' - new single from Groovy Jo set to drop soon

'Feelin’ It' - new single from Groovy Jo set to drop soon

Jalango's employees surrender to DCI

Jalango's employees surrender to DCI

Sauti Sol inks another lucrative deal [Photos]

Sauti Sol inks another lucrative deal [Photos]

Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status

Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status

Ndovu Kuu treats Khaligraph Jones to pleasant surprise as he turns 32 [Video]

Ndovu Kuu treats Khaligraph Jones to pleasant surprise as he turns 32 [Video]

Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1 year hatchet [Photos]

Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1 year hatchet [Photos]

Diamond & Zari's Young, Famous & African series earns 1st international nomination

Diamond & Zari's Young, Famous & African series earns 1st international nomination

Rapper Cashy denies being a homewrecker, throws shade at ex-lover Khaligraph again

Rapper Cashy denies being a homewrecker, throws shade at ex-lover Khaligraph again

'Get set...Greenlight!' Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

'Get set...Greenlight!' Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

Trending

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Jalango'semployees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Zari Hassan with Diamond Platnumz

Zari Hassan finally arrives in Kenya ahead of her All White Party [Photos]

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya