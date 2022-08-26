RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

Amos Robi

I think we deserved each other but things didn’t work as planned - Kennedy Rapudo

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Socialite Amber Ray’s ex-boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo has revealed the reason he broke up with her.

In a question-and-answer session in his Instagram, Rapudo said he had differences he could not make up with Amber Ray forcing the two to go separate ways.

“Life happens right? Ideally speaking we had structural irreconcilable differences but that doesn’t change who she is. She is a very nice person with an amazing heart and a beautiful soul. Mine is to wish her happiness and God’s favor wherever she goes,” he responded to a follower.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Rapudo praised Amber Ray saying she was a mature woman who should have stayed with him had things not gone south and clarified that she was a hardworking woman with her own money.

“I think we deserved each other but things didn’t work as planned,” he said.

Rapudo quashed claims that Amber Ray dated his money clarifying that the two were in pursuit of true love.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
“Not all women date men because of money some search for genuine love. She does gigs, brands and has her own line of business she has her own money to spend. With or without me/any man she can comfortably pay her own bills,” he said.

Amber Ray confirmed that she was no longer in a romantic relationship with Rapudo saying that their relationship did not work out as she anticipated.

"Nop, I know mahali imefika I might look like a joker but manze I don't know how to pretend if it's not working ..... it's not working ...so munipende tu vile niko," she wrote.

Socialite Amber Ray ex boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo
The two lovebirds had started dating two months ago after amber ray parted ways with her Sierra Leonean boyfriend and basketball player IB Kabba.

