You will not see heaven - Jony Hairdesigner tells Size 8 after alleged discrimination

The cross-dressing hair designer accused Size 8 of allegedly judging him based on his posts on his social media pages.

He questioned where he had openly said he was a member of the LGBTQ community adding that it was hypocritical for the gospel singer to be cancelling him when she too was a sinner.

“True story loves, the so-called ‘gospel ladies‘ apparently cancelled on me based on the fact that I’m ‘gay’ from the things I post here," Jony said.

Jony pointed out that he is religious adding that if Size 8 did not want to associate with him then she should also leave her husband DJ Mo who has been previously accused of being unfaithful in their marriage.

“I’m a believer of Christ and one thing I know is God is just and loving. He has sustained and elevated me all my life, so if anyone doesn’t want to associate themselves with sinners they might as well leave their adulterous partners. The real question though, how do y’all get to judge based on someone’s sexuality?” Jony retorted.

Pulse Live Kenya

The hair designer said everyone was a sinner including the gospel singer who he said did not have a direct ticket to heaven.

“We are all sinners, you are also a sinner dont think you will see a heaven, pretending to be holy yet you are judgemental,” Jony said.