Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

On Wednesday, Ms Musila poured her out to hubby, confessing that the past three birthday’s that she has celebrated with Guardian have been the most memorable and special.

“My husband, thank you my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence.

“This is my 3rd birthday that I celebrate with you. Every one of them has been the most memorable and special,” reads the message in part.

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Musila further stated that having Guardian in her life has made her a better person – thanking God for blessing her with an amazing husband.

“Having you in my life has made me a better person. I thank the Almighty everyday for bringing you into my life. For walking this journey of my life with me, I would never have wished for anyone else. The way you love me, you make me feel loved and taken care of and protected.

“Thank you for reminding me what butteries are like. 😋😋. I looooove you sooooo much. Thanks for Comimg my G.❤❤❤,” Esther Musila sighed off her message.

Upon seeing the beautiful message Guardian Angel replied; “You are my life ❣❣❣,”.

He went ahead to also pen down a short and sweet message, celebrating his wife for turning a year older.

“You are the most important thing in my life. I love you,” Guardian wrote.

Guadian Angel weds Esther Musila

Singer Guardian Angel, walked down the aisle with his fiancée Esther Musila on January 4th, 2021. Their highly guarded wedding ceremony was graced by their close friends and family.

Taking to social media, Guardian said: “And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr & Mrs Omwaka. #lovewins. My wife Esther Musila 💍 ❣❣❣,”

