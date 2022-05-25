RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

Thank you for reminding me what butteries are like, I love you so much – Esther to Angel

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila

Businesswoman Esther Musila is out here pampering her husband Guardian Angel with sweet words as she celebrates life's after turning 52-years-old.

On Wednesday, Ms Musila poured her out to hubby, confessing that the past three birthday’s that she has celebrated with Guardian have been the most memorable and special.

“My husband, thank you my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence.

“This is my 3rd birthday that I celebrate with you. Every one of them has been the most memorable and special,” reads the message in part.

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Musila further stated that having Guardian in her life has made her a better person – thanking God for blessing her with an amazing husband.

“Having you in my life has made me a better person. I thank the Almighty everyday for bringing you into my life. For walking this journey of my life with me, I would never have wished for anyone else. The way you love me, you make me feel loved and taken care of and protected.

“Thank you for reminding me what butteries are like. 😋😋. I looooove you sooooo much. Thanks for Comimg my G.❤❤❤,” Esther Musila sighed off her message.

Upon seeing the beautiful message Guardian Angel replied; “You are my life ❣❣❣,”.

Also Read: I’m 21 with 30 years’ Experience - Esther Musila as she turns 51 (Photos)

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

He went ahead to also pen down a short and sweet message, celebrating his wife for turning a year older.

“You are the most important thing in my life. I love you,” Guardian wrote.

Singer Guardian Angel, walked down the aisle with his fiancée Esther Musila on January 4th, 2021. Their highly guarded wedding ceremony was graced by their close friends and family.

Taking to social media, Guardian said: “And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr & Mrs Omwaka. #lovewins. My wife Esther Musila 💍 ❣❣❣,”

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Esther added “To find someone as special as you out of all the people in the world is something I never imagined. Let's do this life together. Mr & Mrs Omwaka ❤❤.”

