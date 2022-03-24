RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kamene Goro sheds tears as mother & colleagues pull surprise on her birthday [Video]

Kamene Goro celebrated her 30th birthday with friends and family

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro was on Thursday moved to tears as her friends, family, and colleagues surprised her on her 30th birthday.

Her former co-host Jalang’o called her in the middle of her breakfast show. Her mother also called in to express how proud she was that her daughter was marking the milestone in her life.

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

"Happy birthday my baby. May the Lord bless you abundantly and more than he ever has before.

Mummy wishes you peace in this new decade of your life. We love you to the end of the world and back," her mother said as Kamene wiped tears from her eyes.

After the show, the presenters' colleagues surprised her with a cake and a bouquet of her favourite flowers.

Chris Spencer, who arranged Kamene’s surprise asked her co-host Oga Obinna to lure her into the room where they had planned the small ceremony.

Kamene I just want to say happy birthday, the big three zero is a big deal. Working with you for the last two and a half years, I appreciate…we have had our crazy moments, we have had our wins but happy birthday, you were destined to be great,” Spencer said.

Another colleague added: “I love you so much, may this new year come with blessings, I wish you live to see all your dreams come true and thank you for believing in me, thank you for trusting me with all that you have.”

Also part of the surprise was dancer David Moya who performed his signature dance moves as Kameme watched in disbelief.

Ms Goro is one of few celebrities in Kenya who are not afraid to show emotion when it matters, while bidding farewell to her former co-host Jalang'o in February, she was similarly overcome with emotion.

In her goodbye message, Ms Goro was optimistic that Jalas would clinch the Lang'ata National Assembly representative seat and launch a successful career in politics.

“This is so hard, but we are always going to be together. It’s your dream and I know it's gonna come through for sure. Lang’ata people you have the best in this guy, it’s not a gamble because we are letting him go to you so that he can serve you the same way he has served all of us and been our friend.

"You are my bestie, my sponsor, and my biggest motivation. It breaks my heart to see you go but I’m so happy for what you are going to do next. Wishing you all the best,” said a tearful Kamene.

