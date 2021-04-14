KBC News Anchor Purity Museo has opened up on how life has been days after winning the Best TV Personality in Africa Award as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award (Media Personality) at the recently concluded Zikomo Awards held in Zambia.

In a post, Museo confessed that she has been crying every night reminiscing on her humble beginnings as a House Help to now winning Awards in Africa.

“Been crying every night since I received my two media awards from @zikomoawards

and tonight is no different. As a house help in 2011, I only dreamt of these moments and now that am living my dream, am humbled to the innermost part of my heart. All I can say! DON’T GIVE UP” shared Purity Museo.

On April 9, Ms Museo travelled all the way to Zambia to receive her two awards ((Best TV Personality in Africa & Lifetime Achievement Award).

“We won. BEST TV PERSONALITY AFRICA and LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (TV PERSONALITY). Thank you @zikomoawards. Thank you Kenya, thank you Zambia and Thank you Africa”

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you, and appreciate all of you for your support and love. You have given me new hope. I love you all. @zikomoawards WINNER (BEST TV PERSONALITY IN AFRICA, LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. Thank you Kenya, I thank you Africa” shared Purity Museo.

On the other hand, Wasafi FM Presenter Omary Tambwe aka Lil Ommy also won two Awards at Zikomo Awards; Best Radio Personality in Africa and Lifetime Achievement Award (Radio).

“Thanks to @zikomoawards, Thanks 🙏 God, Thanks to all my fans, my family, my team, @wasafifm and everybody for the endless love and support, thanks @malkiakaren for accepting my award tonight on my behalf in Zambia 🇿🇲 This means a lot to me and I don’t take this for granted, Always Believe in yourself, Believe in God, Do your Best, God will do the rest, love what you do and do it like you expect nothing and God knows the prices you deserve!” said Lil Ommy.

Tanzanian Singer Malkia Karen won two awards, Best Female artiste in Africa and Best song of the Year.