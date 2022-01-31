RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts

Dennis Milimo

Kenyan music producer Magix Enga has come out to admit that he took Kenyans on a ride with his viral illuminati story.

In a post seen by this writer, Enga admitted that the story was fake, wondering why Kenyans were still giving it attention, 13 days down the line.

Enga also confessed to have used to the fake story to make a comeback in the music industry, after being away for too long.

“How is this funny video still trending @presenter_ali 🤣🤣 Taking jokes to the next level, No short cuts in this life 💯 work hard my friend and Pray 🙏🏾 Bt illuminate is real to those who believe. I used to hear about them too just like you guys 😂 thank you for the views 🥺I released 5 music videos on my YouTube channel.. Visit and and don’t forget to subscribe.. Please in my next acting video tell me what you think I should change on the comment section , nimekua actor officially new channel soon,” said Magix Enga.

Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts
Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing the confession, YouTuber Presenter Ali who did the viral interview, issued a statement distancing himself from Enga’s fabricated lies. He also apologized to fans and followers offended by the fake story.

“I did know the story was fake and its very disrespectful for him to give us a fake story because we do invest in our production a lot.

“And this is just a warning to all artistes who use content creators for clout chasing, this is platform aimed at changing the industry and the community at large. To those who take this platform as a joke be warned we have invested so much, we do an interview then you go out there claiming it was a joke, that I very disrespectful of you,” said Presenter Ali in part.

Presenter Ali
Presenter Ali Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts Pulse Live Kenya

In a quick rejoinder Enga added ; “Upcoming producer am here to say sorry and thank you 🙏🏾 it was nice doing business with you sir,”.

On January 17, Magix Enga alleged that his overnight success was as result of him joining Illuminati.

Speaking to YouTuber Presenter Ali, Enga claimed that he was introduced to Illuminati by a lady he met at the Junction Mall in Nairobi and within a few days his life was thriving. However, it has turned out that all this was a lie.

Dennis Milimo

