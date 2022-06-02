On Thursday, Radio Citizen presenter Tuva used his social media pages to express his gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Madaraka Day organizers for giving him a chance to host the National event.

“Thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta for hosting us at State House, Nairobi. It was nice being part of the 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations. God Bless Kenya. Glory Be To God Almighty 🇰🇪.@massawejapanni.

“What an honour to host the 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens alongside @massawejapanni,” Mzazi Willy M Tuva wrote.

Massawe Japanni & Willy Tuva’s priceless reaction after hosting 59th Madaraka Day Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni also noted that it was an honour to host this year’s Madaraka day celebrations alongside other able hosts.

“Welcome to the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations here at Uhuru Gardens. @mzaziwillytuva and I are your hosts for the day ! @desarafinah,

“Glad to be serving my country! Such an honor to be part of this years Madaraka day celebrations!! And just like that Red card imepanda,” said Massawe Japanni in a series of posts.

On June 1st 2022, Massawe and Tuva were tasked to lead the entertainment session at the 59th Madaraka Day, an act that excited a section of their fans.

During the celebrations several individuals received different awards for their contribution in different areas in society.

Paul Nderitu Ndung'u, who is the current chairperson of the St. Johns Ambulance, was conferred with the Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH) for volunteering with organisation for over 44 years.

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, was also honoured during the Madaraka Day Celebrations for his contribution in leading the Presidents Delivery Unit. He was conferred with the Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH).

Brigadier Carolyne Mwende Mutesia, the General Manager of the Joint National Mapping Project, was acknowledged and awarded Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) for her contribution in the development projects across different ministries.