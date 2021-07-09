Maureen Waititu flaunts Sh18,000 gown during 15-course dinner date [Video]

On Thursday evening, July 8, the two love birds went out on a date at the El Cielo Hotel where Maureen showed up in a glamorous golden gown.

According to T.J collections the suppliers of the outfit, the gown costs a whooping Sh18,000 and comes in sizes 6 to 16.

The date night at the high-end hotel in Colombia had the couple enjoying creative cuisines in addition to champagne, Italian wine and a 15 course meal.

“A whole experience with their 15-course meal running from starters to desserts. Couldn’t make it past the 12th one though! The combination of tastes, textures, smells was one to never forget!” she celebrated.

Previous guests at the hotel have described the dining experience as a feast for the senses, and well worth the high price.

The multi-course meal focuses on both presentation and delicious flavour, touching a wide palette of flavours.

To wrap up the night, the two lovers shared flamming drinks served by a very creative bar attendant.

The fire on the drinks are mostly for dramatic flair but in combination with certain ingredients, the flavour of the drink is altered.

Some flavours are enhanced, and the process may impart a toasted flavour to some drinks.

Maureen’s mysterious boyfriend

Last weekend, Ms Waititu put up photos holding hands with her new man, alerting her Instagram in-laws that she is living her best life in Colombia, full of love.

Ms Waititu’s post excited a good number of fans and followers and many could not help but gush over the YouTuber with lovely comments. However, despite the YouTuber revealing that she is in love, the face of her man remains hidden for now.

Waititu went public with her new Man on February 14, at a time she was being treated to a Valentine’s Day surprise.

At that particular time, Ms Waititu opted to show off her Valentine’s Day goodies, showering her new man with praises for stepping up his game.