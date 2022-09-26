Hilarious 1st-time MP thanks Jalang'o for orientation, gets backlash

In a video posted online, the legislator who has come to be known for his comical reactions was giving a shoutout to his Lang'ata counterpart Phelix Odiwuor "Jalang'o" for helping him out with table manners.

"Bana, nilichoma sana! Nilikuwa nalia ati chakula ya Safari Park ni baridi, ukakuja ukaona nimeweka watermelon juu ya chakula... Saa hii vile unaona Jalas niko poa sana. After kusoma niko sawa kabisa... courtesy ya ile tulisoma pale kwa Bunge niko sawa. Matunda nitakuwa naweka kando, ni ukweli vile ulisema nilikuwa namix.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I was crying foul that Safari Park food was cold. You came and saw that I had placed watermelon on top of the food which made me say the food was cold. I am good now brother Jalang'o after the orientation. I now know to serve two different plates, one for the food and another one for the salads and fruits. I'm now good with the courtesy we learned during the orientation," the hilarious MP said.

Electorate's expectations of Mumias East MP

However funny the clip may be, it did not sink well with a number of his followers and constituents, and the electorate at large with some urging him to focus on his functions after being elected.

At a time when Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet, in a struggling economy, and all eyes focused on legislators to turn around the cost of living, some felt that the member of parliament was out of order.

The orientation sessions which mostly focus on new members include registration of the Members, collection of their bio-data information, issuance of parliamentary identification cards, and briefing on the use of the Chamber voting system.

Pulse Live Kenya