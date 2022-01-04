Mwalim Churchill reveals unknown details about Akuku Danger's illness

According to Churchill, Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a condition he has lived with all his life.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.

“Do you know how depressing that is? But he keeps going. The thing with the disease is that when it hits, it hits very hard. So today we want to dedicated this show to Akuku Danger and part of the proceeds from the show will go towards clearing his bill but I want you to share the little you have through this pay bill No. Paybill-891300 (Account number- Akuku Danger),” said Mwalim Churchill during the New Year’s Eve show at Garden City Mall.

On Tuesday, actress Sandra Dacha and a few of her friends visited Akuku Danger in Hospital and reported that he is recuperating well.

“Tumetoka ICU room and Akuku is now talking and we feel so happy, Yaani sai ako sawa. But tumeni your contributions coz the bill iko huko juu, but we thank God anaendelea poa tukitafuta pesa,” Dacha and her friends said.

Tina Kaggia added; “Let me tell you if you ever doubted God, God do exist,”.

In a separate post, Dacha asked her fans to support Akuku Danger financially, so that they can be able to clear his hospital bill.

“I come to you in the name of God to help me support my baby financially. We need money here because his lungs have also started failing. emember no MONEY no treatment.

Paybill-891300