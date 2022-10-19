Nadia reveals why she shaved her hair [Video]

In the video, Nadia shows a close-up clip of her short-shaved hair and she runs out to do some exercises and then explains the reason why she had to cut her hair.

"So that happened, I shaved my head because of lactation. Whenever I breastfeed my hair falls off. I had lost my hairline so I decided to chop my hair, not because of anything else in particular," she said.

She explained further that her decision to cut her hair had no other attachments other than what she had put across adding that she felt like a free bird as a result of the decision to cut her hair short.

She further went ahead to say that she was focusing on cutting her weight by 7kgs from the 67kgs which she weighs owing to the fact that she gave birth recently.

"So I am there, I enjoyed it, I feel like a free bird, I really feel good and I am enjoying this process. I hope to lose the 7 kilograms in a few so that I can tell you that I am a success story so pray for me because it is not as easy," she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

On October 17, Nadia posted a video of her undergoing strenuous exercise saying she was working hard in an attempt to get to 60kgs.

Nadia said she felt insecure with the weight she had put on as a result of the pregnancy and thus had no option but to hit the gym and get fit as performances line up.

"I am trying to get to 60KGs!it's so hard losing weight! Don't get it twisted I love the new thick me exclusive of mummy pouch, double chin, and my wrestling built-like arms. I struggled with my weight, I even don't post a lot of photos and I had so much client work because I was soo insecure. But Now it's Nadia's time! I have been trying to keep fit because of the performances! Let's say adjusting was so hard for me!! But there are no shortcuts! I have to work on being fit! Let's go," she wrote.

Nadia has been held up at home since she gave birth but she seems to be getting free after her baby turned six months and according to her social media post the remaining part of the year looks show-packed.

Singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya