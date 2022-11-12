Nameless exited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

But have you ever asked yourself about the chances, scientifically speaking, of that occurring?

Nameless was caught in such a case as he met a fan who said she had been told that she looks like her wife Wahu and the two got a chance to take some snaps.

The musician who had been criticised by a fan for his dress acknowledged the fact she looks like his wife Wahu, as he jokingly said he thought she had escaped from home to attend the event he had also attended.

"As I stepped out of the cinema hall to go to the gents, I met someone who was excited to meet me cause people have been telling her that she looks like Wahu. So we decided to take some pics for fun. She actually kind of does look like mama Shiru or am I seen my stuff, even the back head," he said.

Expressing his pleasure of meeting the fan, he said it motivates him to meet his fans telling them not to be afraid of taking photos with him.

"Anyway, always a pleasure to meet a Nameless fan. It builds and motivates me as a brand. Don't ever be shy to approach me for a photo, I can't refuse to capture moments and make memories," he quipped.

Wahu who recently delivered her third born weeks after holding a baby shower also expressed her excitement on seeing her look-alike.

"Haaaiya!! ...is this me? Am I she?," she commented.

According to the research, having an exact look-alike is less likely occurrence than you might think. According to the Science Alert blog, a 2015 study by researchers in Australia sampled the numbers and investigated the probability of two people matching up exactly in eight key facial features.