RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nameless exited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

Masia Wambua

There's about a one in 135 chance that a pair of complete look-alikes exist somewhere in the world.

Nameless and a fan he met in a cinema hall who looks like her wife Wahu
Nameless and a fan he met in a cinema hall who looks like her wife Wahu

A good number of us have, at some point in time, been told we have a doppelgänger, someone who looks just like them.

Recommended articles

But have you ever asked yourself about the chances, scientifically speaking, of that occurring?

Nameless was caught in such a case as he met a fan who said she had been told that she looks like her wife Wahu and the two got a chance to take some snaps.

The musician who had been criticised by a fan for his dress acknowledged the fact she looks like his wife Wahu, as he jokingly said he thought she had escaped from home to attend the event he had also attended.

"As I stepped out of the cinema hall to go to the gents, I met someone who was excited to meet me cause people have been telling her that she looks like Wahu. So we decided to take some pics for fun. She actually kind of does look like mama Shiru or am I seen my stuff, even the back head," he said.

Nameless meets a Wahu look-alike
Nameless meets a Wahu look-alike Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Nameless witty response to a judgmental fan

Expressing his pleasure of meeting the fan, he said it motivates him to meet his fans telling them not to be afraid of taking photos with him.

"Anyway, always a pleasure to meet a Nameless fan. It builds and motivates me as a brand. Don't ever be shy to approach me for a photo, I can't refuse to capture moments and make memories," he quipped.

Wahu who recently delivered her third born weeks after holding a baby shower also expressed her excitement on seeing her look-alike.

"Haaaiya!! ...is this me? Am I she?," she commented.

Nameless and a fan who look like his wife Wahu
Nameless and a fan who look like his wife Wahu Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Wahu holds beautiful baby shower as delivery date nears [Photos]

According to the research, having an exact look-alike is less likely occurrence than you might think. According to the Science Alert blog, a 2015 study by researchers in Australia sampled the numbers and investigated the probability of two people matching up exactly in eight key facial features.

They found that there's about a one in 135 chance that a pair of complete look-alikes exist somewhere in the world. But the likelihood of someone walking around looking identical to you, specifically, in all eight facial features is only one in 1 trillion. Creepy, but not very likely.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

That's when we can say our money-Akothee after teaming up with fiancé

That's when we can say our money-Akothee after teaming up with fiancé

Hamisa Mobetto throws shade at Kizz Daniel ahead of Sauti Sol's mega concert

Hamisa Mobetto throws shade at Kizz Daniel ahead of Sauti Sol's mega concert

Nameless exited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

Nameless exited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

Nameless witty response to a judgmental fan

Nameless witty response to a judgmental fan

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]