Nicki Minaj's biography: 6 famous alter egos, controversial media moments & $150 million net worth

Moving to the United States at a young age, Minaj lived with her grandmother in Saint James before relocating to Queens, New York, with her mother and brother.

Her childhood was marked by challenges, including a father who struggled with drug addiction and was abusive towards her mother.

Nicki Minaj initially wanted to be an actor

Minaj's passion for music was evident early on. She played the clarinet in middle school and later honed her artistic talents at the prestigious La Guardia High School, a magnet school for the arts in Manhattan.

Despite initially pursuing an acting career post-high school, she found her calling in music, especially after a series of odd jobs.

Nicki Minaj's big break in 2007

Her musical journey began with The Hoodstars, a group that contributed a song to a WWE compilation album.

However, Minaj's breakthrough came when she started to upload her work on MySpace. This caught the attention of Fendi, CEO of Dirty Money Entertainment, leading to her signing a contract in 2007.

Minaj released her first mixtape, 'Playtime is Over', in 2007, followed by 'Sucka Free' in 2008, which earned her the Underground Music Awards' Female Artist of the Year.

How Lil Wayne started working with Nicki Minaj

Her third mixtape, 'Beam Me Up Scotty', released in 2009, featured the hit 'I Get Crazy', and caught the attention of the renowned rapper Lil Wayne, leading to a contract with Young Money Entertainment.

Her debut album, 'Pink Friday', released in 2010, was a massive success, topping the US Billboard 200 chart. It included the hit single 'Super Bass', which achieved diamond certification.

Her follow-up album, 'Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded', released in 2012, showcased her versatility with a mix of hip-hop and dance-pop, featuring the hit single 'Starships'.

Nicki Minaj becomes a global sensation

Minaj's third album, 'The Pinkprint', released in 2014, was more personal and marked a return to her hip-hop roots, featuring the massive hit 'Anaconda'.

In 2018, she released 'Queen', which included the top ten single 'Chun-Li'.

Her latest album, 'Pink Friday 2', released in 2023, debuted atop the Billboard 200.

Ask Nicki Minaj and she'll tell you, over and over, that she paved the way for an entire generation of female rappers. Ask any music critic and they'll tell you it wouldn't have been possible without "Super Bass."The one "for the boys with the booming system" took pop radio by storm, allowing Minaj to achieve unprecedented crossover success and creating a blueprint for future hits, from "Starships" to Doja Cat's "Say So."

Aside from music, Minaj has ventured into acting, with roles in films like 'The Other Woman' and 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'. She has also done voiceover work for 'Ice Age: Continental Drift' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.

She also served as a judge on 'American Idol' in 2012, alongside Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, and Keith Urban.

Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenny Petty & $150 million net worth

Minaj's personal life has also been a topic of interest. She married Kenneth Petty in 2019 and the couple have a four-year-old son.

Minaj's net worth as of 2024 stands at $150 million having nearly doubled from $85 million in 2022. Most of her money is earned from her music but she also earns a substantial amount for appearances.

Nicki Minaj's major media moments & 6 alter egos

Nicki Minaj's career is as colorful and varied as her music and fashion choices. Over the years, she's been a constant figure in major media moments and revealing interviews, showcasing her multifaceted personality and opinions.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj was signed by Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment in 2009 shortly after the release of her third mixtape, "Beam Me Up Scotty."Her first two albums, 2010's "Pink Friday" and 2012's "Roman Reloaded," both peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold a combined 5 million copies worldwide.

Her exploration of alter egos has been a significant aspect of her artistic expression, allowing her to explore various facets of her personality and creativity. Some of her most notable alter egos include:

Harajuku Barbie: This is one of Minaj's most enduring personas, debuting in her 'Pink Friday' album. Harajuku Barbie is playful and whimsical, characterised by a soft voice and a colorful, playful attitude. This persona is closely associated with Minaj's pink-themed outfits and her signature blonde and pink wigs. Roman Zolanski: Roman is a sharp contrast to Harajuku Barbie, characterised as a violent, homosexual male from London. Roman's creation was inspired by Eminem's alter ego, Slim Shady, and features in tracks like 'Roman's Revenge'. This persona allows Minaj to express a more aggressive and confrontational side. Onika Tanya Mirage: This alter ego is closely aligned with Minaj's real self, taking her birth name as its inspiration. Onika represents a more authentic and vulnerable side of Minaj, often seen in more natural looks without the colorful wigs and elaborate makeup. Chun Li: Inspired by the character from the Street Fighter series, Chun Li is a strong, unapologetic persona with blunt and cutthroat lyrics. This alter ego is often represented in Chinese and Asian-inspired outfits, symbolising strength and defiance. Queen Sleeze: A relatively elusive persona, Queen Sleeze is defined as 'calmer but deadlier.' This alter ego made its appearance during the promotion of Minaj's 'Queen' album and is visually identified with a red lip and red wig. Nicki Lewinsky: This persona emerged during Minaj's mixtape days and represents a confident, sexually empowered character. Nicki Lewinsky features heavily in Minaj's mixtape 'Beam Me Up Scotty'.

Each of these alter egos reflects different aspects of Minaj's personality and artistic vision. They serve not only as tools for entertainment but also as a means for Minaj to navigate and challenge the boundaries set around her identity as a black female artist in the music industry.

This concept of alter egos is particularly significant in the context of black women musicians, who have historically used such personas as a source of freedom, liberation, and a way to navigate societal expectations.

What happened between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion?

One of the notable aspects of Minaj's career is her willingness to address conflicts with other artists. Her recent feud with Megan Thee Stallion is a case in point.

Following Megan's latest release 'Hiss' tensions between them escalated with Nicki's clap backs on social media. The two were assumed rivals after briefly working together in 2019 and unfollowing each other on Instagram shortly after.

Nicki has since responded to disses contained in Stallion's song with her own version of a diss track, 'Big Foot', alluding to Megan's physique.

What Nicki Minaj has said during interviews

In various interviews, Minaj has opened up about her life, career, and perspectives.

For instance, in a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, she discussed the evolution of her image and music, reflecting on how motherhood and growing older have influenced her approach to her artistry and public persona.

She expressed a desire for more singing in hip-hop and lamented the loss of the impact that R&B once had in the music industry.

"Super Freaky Girl" debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated August 27, 2022.

Minaj's appearance on the cover of British magazine I-D, where she was interviewed by JT of the rap group City Girls, is another highlight.

Despite a previously rocky relationship with JT, Minaj discussed the importance of her song 'Super Freaky Girl' and her intention to highlight female rappers who are not mainstream.

This interview underscored her influence and status in the hip-hop community and her role in supporting emerging talent.

Her interviews with major outlets like Vogue Arabia and her interactions with other celebrities further reveal her thoughts on fashion, music, and personal growth.

Her style has evolved significantly over the years, with both hits and misses, as she admitted in her Vogue Arabia interview.

Minaj has also been candid about her life challenges, including her feud with Mariah Carey during her time on 'American Idol' and her personal battles, like overcoming an addiction to a narcotic, as she revealed to Vogue.

All these moments paint a picture of a dynamic artist who's not afraid to speak her mind, whether it's through her music, fashion, or in interviews.