Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

Njogu wa Njoroge announced on his Facebook page that he had joined Kayu FM, a recently established vernacular radio station.

“Asanteni sana my people.Asante. I will forever be grateful to God and to you. He is God of another chance. I will not let you down. I promise you a balanced, issue-based morning show. Nawapenda sana. Thanks, Ms Rose Kimotho and the entire Kayu FM 91.0,” he shared.

Njoroge was let go by Kameme in January after he announced that he was planning to vie for the Njoro parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket. Unfortunately, he was floored by incumbent Charity Kathambi during the nominations.

He said the news of his sacking was delivered to him by the station’s programs controller who asked him not to report to work any longer.

"I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently. It is because of my affiliations, nothing else. I would have resigned to go and concentrate on politics," he revealed at the time.

Woman who sold Kameme, K24 now owns Kayu FM

Interestingly, Njogu wa Njoroge’s new station Kayu FM is owned by the original founder of Kameme FM and K24 TV; Rose Kimotho.

Ms Kimotho sold Kameme and K24 TV brands to the family of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2009 after an economic slump following the 2007/8 post-election violence.

She was named CEO following the transfer of assets to the Kenyatta family company and remained until 2011 when she founded 3 Stones TV.

Ms Kimotho launched her new Kayu FM earlier this year, after poaching a host of presenters at her former station Kameme FM.