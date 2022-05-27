RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nonini joins American Society ASCAP days after ditching MCSK [Screenshot]

Rapper Nonini terminated his relationship with MCSK in May 2022

US-based Kenyan rapper Hubert Nakitare 'Nonini' has officially joined the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) days after terminating his relationship with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

On Friday, Nonini confirmed that his application to join ASCAP had been accepted.

“Congratulations. Your ASCAP membership has been approved. Below is your membership information. Keep these details confidential – treat them like your bank account information," read the ASCAP message to Nonini.

ASCAP is a non-profit performance rights organization that collectively licenses the public performance rights of its members’ musical works to venues, broadcasters and digital streaming services.

On Wednesday, the businessman shared a letter which noted that he is no longer a member of MCSK and will, therefore, not receive remittances from the CMO.

In a letter dated February 17, 2021, the rapper had sought to terminate his membership at MCSK, a request that has since been approved.

“We refer to the above and your notice of membership termination dated 17th, February 2021.

"Please note that your membership at Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been terminated effective May 18, 2022 as per article 9(e) of Articles of Association of MCSK. We wish you all the best in your endeavors,” reads the letter authored by MCSK CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua.

In August 2018, Nonini resigned as the Chairman of Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) over what he termed as the board going against the conditions set by its regulator, Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO).

PRISK is a collective management organization licensed by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) to represent performers in musical and dramatic works.

Nonini’s exit from MCSK comes at a time when boy Band Sauti Sol is embroiled in a copyright infringement suit with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

On May 16, 2022 Sauti Sol threatened to sue Azimio for using their song Extravaganza during an event that saw the Alliance unveil Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.



