Why actor Omosh is trending at Number One On Twitter again

KOT joined forces to applaud the former Tahidi High actor for picking up his pieces and going back to what he does best ‘acting’.

Omosh was trending at number one of Twitter (Friday morning), with everyone trying hard, his or her congratulatory message reaches the actor.

Omosh takes over Twitter trends after being featured in DJ Shiti’s Comedy skit Pulse Live Kenya

The DJ Shiti and Omosh Kizangila’s comedy skit “Omosh Kizangila Is Back part 1” is already trending at number 2 on YouTube with over 275K views, 13K likes, and over 1.3K comments, just hours after being released.

A happy DJ Shiti said that he was going to overturn Zuchu, who is currently holding the number one spot on YouTube.

“Hivi ndiyo Naangalia Official Zuchu hapo juu yangu... but by morning Najua Tuko hapooooo..... Thank you so much #Kenyans for your support @omosh_kizaangila 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

wrote DJ Shiti.

DJ Shiti made the announcement of working with Omosh on July 6th 2021, and act that excited a good number of Kenyans.

“This Wednesday at 12:00 noon ndani ya #SinemaZaDjShiti we are taking Comedy to the Next Level with the Legendary himself #OmoshKizaaaangila...🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote DJ Shiti.

Reactions

officialsadii_ “😂😂😂😂jicho la upanga lazima apishe number moja🙌🙌🙌”

misatiesthermoraa “Kazi nzuri sana dj shiti🔥🔥”