Otile Brown gifts himself Sh80K Balenciaga Crocs as he turns a year older

On Monday, March 21, 2022, Otile shared short videos, documenting the unpacking of the trendy crocs that are mostly rocked by rapper American rapper Kanye 'Ye' West.

A cross-check on the Balenciaga website indicates that the designer crocs boots retail at $695 (Sh79473.25).

In his post, the Just in Love Music CEO appreciated his fans for always supporting his music and making him number one in the country.

“😂 out here doing too much haven’t even found time to post sum’n .. Happy birthday to me .. appreciate y’all for the love & support 🙏🏼 always .. going crazy all week,” reads Otile’s post.

Apart from the good music that he has kept on giving his fans, Otile Brown dressing code can't go unnoticed on any given occasion.

The Just in Love Music CEO, knows how to play around with casual and official outfits and it's safe to say that he has an eye for what's stylish. He has a good sense of fashion.

1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

In January this year, Otile made history, becoming the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

The singer who joined the streaming platform on April 20, 2016, has so far garnered over 272, 000, 000 views on his channel.

In February 2022, he was awarded the YouTube Gold Creator award popularly known as the Golden Plaque - an award given to users who cross the one million subscribers mark.

An elated Otile shared photos posing with the distinguished YouTube award, thanking his fans for helping him achieve the new milestone.