Producer Magix Enga’s chilling confession on how he joined Illuminati [Video]

In an interview with YouTuber Presenter Ali, Enga disclosed that he was introduced to Illuminati by a lady he met at the Junction Mall in Nairobi and within a few days his life was thriving.

“That illuminati thing is real and people should stop joking about it. Mimi ilinifanyikia nikiwa 23/24 years and now I’m turning 30 years.

“Kuna demu alikam mzungu tukahave a meeting pale Junction Mall, tukaongea, akaniuliza maisha inanipelekaje maanake naona you are a dope producer and you can also sing. Akaniambia naeza kulink na big musicians wenye wamepitia through me na wamekuwa successful,” alleged Magic Enga.

He went on to explain that the first musician he was linked to was American Producer DJ Khaled.

“The first musician mwenye alinilink na yeye kwa simu hapo kwa simu ilikuwa DJ Khaled, nishawai sema na fanya poject nay eye wakenya wakanitukana sana.

Alimpigia na tukaongea…akaniambia mambo inaeza kuwa sawa kwako in the next one or two months if you want na hiyo time mimi nilikuwa mtu naomba sana,” Enga added.

He went on to narrate; “I did whatever I did lakini hakuna sacrifice ya mtu yeyote…ni damu tu, unadungwa kisu na unatolewa damu,”

"And I bought my first car that month. Na watu waache kutake hii kitu kama joke juu hii dunia tunaishi sai vitu zimechange. Don’t joke with something like illuminati…. Nikanunua gari yangu ya pili, ya tatu but ikafika level pesa iko freshi kabisa,”.

Enga also noted that when things started becoming too good and he found himself going back to his old ways of being a prayerful person.

“Nikaanza kuomba na nikafanya accident pale Thika road, and from that day since kupata accident vitu hazijakuwa poa. Nikizidi kuomba kitu moja inaenda, ingine inaenda ivo ivo,” Enga said.

The music producer confessed that right now he is saved but everything he had acquired through illuminati is gone.

“So sai na fight na maombi…na kuna wasanii wengi sana wakenya pia wamefanya kile mimi nilifanya,” Enga said.