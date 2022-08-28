RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Professor Hamo celebrates former radio colleague Jeff Koinange in well penned message

Amos Robi

When you see me going international, know I met the Koinage - Hamo wrote

Jeff Koinange and Professor Hamo

Former Hot 96 Presenter Professor Hamo has celebrated his former co- host Jeff Koinange in a well penned message.

Through his Instagram, the comedian praised Koinange’s professionalism in the work place from time keeping to team coordination and even the respect he had for junior employees.

“Huyu mzaee if you work with him he teaches you that power and influence is nothing if you don't have the character to match it, he never once came late to work, never complained and always was respectful to everyone from the gatemen and women to the chairman.

He always stands up to greet a guest even if he has no idea who he/she is🤣🤣, always does his homework on any project before hand and gives his all to everyone he meets," Hamo said.

How Prof Hamo's exit and replacement was secretly executed

Prof. Hamo and Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

Hamo said his life was greatly influenced by Jeff Koinange and his future progress would be from the lessons he took while he worked with him.

"When you see me going international, know I met the Koinage, Jeff Koinange, may God keep you and expand you for this generation,” he added.

Hamo worked with Jeff Koinange for close to two years before he surprisingly exited the radio station.

A few weeks before it was revealed he had left, Koinange had stopped appearing with the comedian on air without any clarification on Hamo's whereabouts.

Jemutai explains why she rekindled her Love for Prof Hamo [Video]

Prof. Hamo and Jemutai Prof. Hamo and Jemutai Pulse Live Kenya

His exit came after he was put on the spot by fellow comedian and baby mama Jemutai over being a deadbeat father.

Hamo however later apologized for dragging his employer to his personal issues saying he was going to open another chapter in his life.

"RMS family poleni for being dragged into all this you know we were here 3 weeks earlier. And to you my fans. Without you I am just Herman. With you I am Prof Hamo.

Prof.Hamo Prof.Hamo releases music video with a cheeky Father's Day message Pulse Live Kenya

Kindly allow me to add another chapter in “My Book Of..” I am deeply sorry for letting you down. I am not yet there but working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband & man. Mungu ni Mwema..!!!” Said Hamo his public apology.

