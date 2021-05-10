Biography: Havoc Musiq

Havoc Musiq originally born as Tracey Awino is an undisputed Female Reggae/Dancehall Gospel Artist, signed at KRUCIAL SOUNDS RECORD LABEL under Producer Johnttez.

In 2018, she won Female Artiste of the year at the DEAR AWARDS in Dallas Texas. In 2019 she also won Female Artiste of the year at the 2019 NAIROBI AWARDS.

She also won Reggae/Ragga song of the year at the 2018 MARANATHA AWARDS in Kenya.

Havoc Musiq’s Profile

Full Names: Tracey Awino

Popular As: Havoc Musiq

Gender: Female

Occupation / Profession: Reggae/Dancehall Artist and Songwriter

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Havoc Musiq Biography

Early Life

Havoc Musiq comes from a humble Background as he was brought up in the Slums of Kangemi by a single mother.

She is the fourth Born in a family of six children.

“I was brought up by a single mum who really fought to afford a single meal a day for us, I being the fourth-born in a family of six children”.

Havoc's High school and College Education was sponsored by well-wishers.

Toughest Time

“At some point we had a stepdad who really mistreated us. We would watch mum getting beaten up from time to time, which was so traumatising. With him being the breadwinner, we had to stand his humiliation until it was too much to bear. I’d however term as the toughest moment the day I lost one of my siblings to kidney failure”.

Education

Havoc Musiq went to Kabiruini Girls' Secondary School before joining Kenya Institute of Professional Studies(KIPS) for her College education.

Her High and college Education was paid by a well-wisher. She studied Journalism and Media Studies.

Music Career

Havoc Used to be a soloist to most songs while in primary school, including the national anthem, and also managed to compose 13 songs back then.

She later joined a band called Baraka Family, after high school, then went solo where she recorded her first song, “Jesus” in 2017.

“Owing to my background back in the ghetto in Kangemi, I grew up around people who loved dancing to dancehall and reggae so I easily adopted that genre – and the accent too. When time came to join the music industry, I was sure I wanted to do gospel music but then I wouldn’t lean towards any other genre".

Inspiration

Havoc Musiq draws her Inspiration from her personal experiences and what other people go through in Life.

Management

Awards

Platforms

Havoc has ministered on several platforms across the world she has shared the Gospel on many international platforms including PATORANKING'S ALBUM LAUNCH 2019, JAH CURE'S CONCERT in Nairobi etc.

She was in Ghana recently as Guest Artiste for MISS WALTERS ALBUM LAUNCH, She ministered at the World movers generation camp meeting at the University of Ghana Legon organized by ROYAL HOUSE CHAPEL INTERNATIONAL.

She also performed for the KING'S SUMMIT 2019 at the National theatre of Ghana and also performed in Dar es Salaam Tanzania for the

DAUGHTER OF ZION CONCERT and (PAZAZ) show which is mainly a night of enjoying Gospel music from Various artists of different countries.

Passion

Her passion is to lift Jesus up and draw many to the saving knowledge of Christ.

Her name HAVOC is an abbreviation that translates as, HIGHLY, ANNOINTED, VESSEL OF CHRIST.

YouTube Channel

Havoc Musiq owns a YouTube Channel that has over 6.6K subscribers where he shares her songs.