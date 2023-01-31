ADVERTISEMENT
Radio presenter Nazizi Hirji quits Vybz Radio

Amos Robi

Nazizi hosted the show 'Cease and Sekkle' with Muzikal Sheriff

Nazizi Hiji and Muzikal Sheriff
Singer-turned-radio presenter Nazizi Hirji has quit Vybz Radio

Nazizi on her Instagram page announced she was doing her last show on Monday, January 31, wrapping up a three-year stint in the Standard Group station.

In her post, Nazizi who hosted Cease and Sekkle alongside Muzikal Sheriff expressed her appreciation to her fans saying she shared beautiful moments on radio.

"Sadly my journey at Vybez Radio has come to an end. Tune in tonight for the very last show with the HEADMASTER," Nazizi said.

"The last 3 years have been such a blessing to I , I'm thankfull we had the chance to show the world that a reggae show can be more than just silly jokes. To the vybez nation thanks for Reasoning with us , thanks for tunning in and supporting CEASE N SEKKLE from day 1."

Nazizi Hirji
READ: Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion [Photos]

"I will truly miss you all. Positive vibes will keep going , the journey Continues. To my bredrin @muzikalsheriff thanks for all the memories you're the best Co host I'll miss your jokes," Nazizi wrote.

Nazizi's departure from Vybez Radio makes it the second major exit after Sheila Kwamboka who quit to join Radio Africa group.

Kwamboka's place was taken up by former Hot 96 presenter Annita Raey.

The exit's from Vybz Radio come amidst major departures from standard group entities.

Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka
READ: Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

On the television wing, notable names have left to join other stations while others have moved into new ventures.

Radio Maisha has also been hit, long time news reader Beatrice Maganga announced her departure from the station after 13 years.

