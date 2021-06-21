Raila Jr. reacts after Twitter denies him verification badge

Odinga Jr. expressed his disappointment at the platform by calling out Twitter’s Co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey.

“Really @Twitter @jack who decides who gets verified in #Kenya ?,” retorted Junior.

On Saturday, Raila Junior contributed to an ongoing conversation on Twitter after he revealed that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) registered him as a member of the Amani National Congress(ANC) party.

It was quite the shocker as it would be expected that the son of ODM Party leader would be affiliated to his father’s party.

This move also surprised Raila Junior who expressed his concern via his Twitter page.

The recent tweet by Junior revealed that Twitter had denied Junior the badge citing that he did not meet their verification criteria.

He will now have to wait 30 days before submitting another request for verification.