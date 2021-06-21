ODM Leader, Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior was a frustrated man on Sunday night after not getting the coveted Twitter blue verification badge.
Raila Jr. reacts after Twitter denies him verification badge
The ODM leader's son has lately been creating hilarious Twitter moments
Odinga Jr. expressed his disappointment at the platform by calling out Twitter’s Co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey.
On Saturday, Raila Junior contributed to an ongoing conversation on Twitter after he revealed that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) registered him as a member of the Amani National Congress(ANC) party.
It was quite the shocker as it would be expected that the son of ODM Party leader would be affiliated to his father’s party.
This move also surprised Raila Junior who expressed his concern via his Twitter page.
The recent tweet by Junior revealed that Twitter had denied Junior the badge citing that he did not meet their verification criteria.
He will now have to wait 30 days before submitting another request for verification.
Raila Jr. has since elicited over 200 comments over his tweet with Kenyans on Twitter hilariously mocking him.
