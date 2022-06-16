The list of nominees for the 19th edition of Premios Juventud awards for the year 2022 is out and heavy weights in the music industry are set to battle it out for the prestigious awards.
History made as Rayvanny becomes 1st African artiste to enter top Spanish Awards
Just the other day Vany Boy was again the 1st African act to ever perform at MTV EMAs
Next Level Music President Rayvanny has become the first African artiste to be nominated in the awards through his hit song Mama Tema featuring Colombian singer Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma.
Vanny Boy shared the exciting news via his Instagram page, stating that he is pleased to earn such a huge recognition internationally.
He has been nominated in the OMG Collaboration category.
“First African artist to be nominated on Premios Juventud awards Awards 🏆🏆🏆 Category (OMG Collaboration) #Mamatetema 🔥🔥🔥🔥(MSANII WA KWANZA AFRICA KUA KWENYE TUZO ZA Premios Juventud awards ZITAZOFANYIKA Puerto Rico, go vot now,” Rayvanny said.
This year’s awards gala has been scheduled to go down at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, one of the biggest indoor Arena's in Puerto Rico dedicated to entertainment.
The hosts for the awards ceremony that will happen on July 21, 222 are Danna Paola, Eduin Caz, Clarissa Molina and Prince Royce.
The Premios Juventud is an Awards show for Spanish-speaking celebrities in films, music, and sports.
Rayvanny top Billboard Charts
Ravvnay put out his collabo with Maluma in November 2021 and since the song has been setting and breaking records on international charts.
In January, the song Mama Tetema was number one on billboard charts (Mexico Airplay) in the whole of Mexico.
Mexico Airplay is a weekly record chart which has been published by America's Billboard Magazine since 2011 for singles receiving airplay in Mexico.
The song was also number five on the Mexico Espanol Airplay, number 18 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay and position 41 on Latin Airplay.
MTV EMAs
In November 2021, the Tanzanian star become the first African artiste to ever perform at the MTV EMAs main event. He got the opportunity to perform at the awards gala alongside the Colombian superstar Maluma.
The two performed their collabo for those present at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary.
