Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

Masia Wambua

A fan insinuated that Samidoh had accessed the State House party through a connection by his baby mama

Samidoh during a live performance
Samidoh as he is popularly known by his fans made it to President William Ruto's after-inauguration party hosted at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday.

The Mugithi musician got a rare invitation to the exclusive luncheon and could not hide his joy as he shared the moments in photos posted on his social media accounts.

"And henceforth, we promised to carry ourselves in a manner that pleases the Lord," he captioned the photos, one of which he was photographed beside Kirinyaga politician Purity Wangui Ngirici.

The posts attracted numerous reactions including an under-the-belt comment from a fan who insinuated Samidoh had accessed the State House party through his baby mama - UDA nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki Samidoh in a photo with guests during President William Ruto's inauguration party at State House, Nairobi on September 13, 2022
Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki Samidoh in a photo beside Kirinyaga politician Wangui Ngirici during President William Ruto's inauguration party at State House, Nairobi on September 13, 2022
"Sema ni connection ya sidechiq... Acha kelele na ukule kwa amani (You don't have to be loud about it, enjoy in peace)," the fan identified as Solomons Alfred commented.

The fan would later justify his comment saying he was looking for a way to get the musician to notice his suit-tailoring business.

Samidoh who must have got the idea of how to deal with his fans and critics did not wait for the comment to sink down as he clapped back: "Weh karibu ni kujibu nikaona ni student (I was about to tell you off before I noticed you're just a student)."

