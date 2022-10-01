Sarah Kabu congratulates Akothee, challenges single women to learn from her

Sarah asked women to work hard and afford the finest things in life without relying on older men, popularly known as “sponsors” to finance their lives.

"Single ladies, does this picture speak volumes to you? Yaani @akotheekenya is picnicking with her new mzungu boyfriend on her backyard lawns," Sarah wrote, noting that the Akothee Safaris CEO is a self-made success story.

"Ladies work hard sio lazima uenjoy such stuff via sponyo usiteseke kwa mapenzi. Wishing them all the happiness love has to offer." She added.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two celebrities enjoy a close friendship and support each other as was the case a few months ago when Sarah attended Akothee’s album and book launch.

"As a woman, you can work hard and feed your children without depending on a man and you still love the man who is the father of your children."

"We need to know that women, the comfort zone is dangerous. Learn to look for your own money as a woman. I am challenged by her. Learn to rise above the comfort zone."

Sara who is a strong believer in hard work noted that women can provide for their children without depending on a man and still appreciate the fathers of their children.

"It is good to know the other side of what happens because when you are a goat wife, you can easily find yourself a single mother. With a click of a button, you have jumped to becoming a single mum," she said adding that it is always good to be prepared.