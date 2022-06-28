Kabu narrated that he had to make his anniversary with Sarah memorable and that’s why he picked on Moya to help him execute the plan.

The two were aboard a Kenya Airways flight headed to Mauritius to celebrate their anniversary before the dancer showed up with his impressive dance moves leaving Sarah in tears.

“Wueeeh… I always see other people being surprised and I cry with them but yesterday was my day to cut onions. Thank you Simon Kabu for the many surprises but this one was so emotional. It was a surprise dance by Moya David onboard Kenya Airways during a surprise anniversary trip to Mauritius, the couples paradise,” Sarah Kabu shared.

She went on to thank her husband for choosing Mauritius as their anniversary destination as they celebrated 13 years in marriage.

“Guys we finally landed at our anniversary destination... the place is out of this world thanks my love Simon Kabu for choosing the best for us. I treasure your never-ending love for us.

"I promise you for better for worse in good times and bad in sickness and in health I will always love u and we will grow toothless together... although this 13th year of marriage has been hard it has taught us a lot about our deep connection to each other because we were unable to say goodbye to each other,” she added.

Sarah Kabu emotional as Moya David surprises her on flight to Mauritius [Video] Pulse Live Kenya