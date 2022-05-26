RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee set to release her 1st self-authored book [Photo]

Dennis Milimo

Akothee follows in the footsteps of Robert Burale, Lupita & Lillian Nganga who have authored books

Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth Kokeyo, stage name Akothee, is gearing up for the release of a self-authored book.

On Wednesday, Akothee shared a copy of the book that is currently in post-production, alerting her over 3.2 million followers to be ready to purchase it once it's launched.

Information shared by the flamboyant singer indicates that the book titled Akothee Quotes will be unveiled officially in a launch ceremony on June 4, 2022 at Eka Hotel.

“The University of Life by Akothee, 4th June, Eka Hotel. Be the first one to grub a copy, parenting part is my favorite,” Akothee announced.

The announcement has excited a section of Akothee’s fans and followers who have opted to shower the singer with lots of praises as they wait to find out what is in the book.

georginaonuoha “Massive congrats my darling Akothe ❤️❤️✔️✔️✔️”

mr.davie “Congratulations ma'am😍❤️! Great influence and positivity to the society🙏”

psychologist_kamore “🙌🙌 Congratulations 👏👏👏”

adleysclassiccollection “Congratulations hun”

doreen_conny “Wow congratulations🙌🙌”

madambosszim “👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥congratulations”

yvonneondiek7 “Congratulations dear Akothee.👏👏👏”

officialkentykenya “A must have congratulations”

mwamoshe2 “This is soo beautiful ❤️. Congratulations 👏👏👏”

v.randy5 “Well done Author Akothee. I knew you had a lot to share with the world that needed a book”

carolynehakeem “Just WOW❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations madam”

The Abebo hitmaker has officially joined the list of Kenyan celebrities who have authored books, among them Janet Mbugua, Lupita Nyong'o, Sauti Sol's Polycarp Otieno, Robert Burale and the most recent one Lillian Nganga.

On April 12, 2022 city preacher Robert Burale announced that he is preparing to launch his second book titled The Heart Of A Man.

Burale's first book, From the Strip Club to the Pulpit, was released in 2018 and is his personal reflection on his experience as a strip club addict.

In February, former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga teased an autobiography, Madam First lady, giving a glimpse into her life.

“I am delighted to give you a sneak peek of something special I have been working on for the last two months,” she said.

She explained that the book will cover aspects of her life before fame, during her time as Governor Alfred Mutua’s partner and how they separated.

Lillian Nganga set to release an autobiography giving a glimpse into her life
Lillian Nganga set to release an autobiography giving a glimpse into her life Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

