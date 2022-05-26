Akothee set to release her 1st self-authored book [Photo]

On Wednesday, Akothee shared a copy of the book that is currently in post-production, alerting her over 3.2 million followers to be ready to purchase it once it's launched.

Information shared by the flamboyant singer indicates that the book titled Akothee Quotes will be unveiled officially in a launch ceremony on June 4, 2022 at Eka Hotel.

“The University of Life by Akothee, 4th June, Eka Hotel. Be the first one to grub a copy, parenting part is my favorite,” Akothee announced.

Singer Akothee set to launch her own book [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement has excited a section of Akothee’s fans and followers who have opted to shower the singer with lots of praises as they wait to find out what is in the book.

Reactions from Akothee’s fans and followers

The Abebo hitmaker has officially joined the list of Kenyan celebrities who have authored books, among them Janet Mbugua, Lupita Nyong'o, Sauti Sol's Polycarp Otieno, Robert Burale and the most recent one Lillian Nganga.

On April 12, 2022 city preacher Robert Burale announced that he is preparing to launch his second book titled The Heart Of A Man.

Burale's first book, From the Strip Club to the Pulpit, was released in 2018 and is his personal reflection on his experience as a strip club addict.

In February, former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga teased an autobiography, Madam First lady, giving a glimpse into her life.

“I am delighted to give you a sneak peek of something special I have been working on for the last two months,” she said.

She explained that the book will cover aspects of her life before fame, during her time as Governor Alfred Mutua’s partner and how they separated.