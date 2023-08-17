Tracy Wanjiru shatters silence with surprise baby announcement

She candidly admitted to keeping this news hidden from the public, while also expressing that these past two years have been the most fulfilling phase of her life.

Tracy revealed that she wasn't fully prepared for motherhood, even though she had heard that it is a rewarding experience.

She acknowledged the uncertainty she felt about adapting to this new role, which contributed to her decision to keep the news under wraps.

"I used to hear this all the time, that being a mother is the best thing that will ever happen to any woman, but I wasn’t prepared for how true it is and also much more it truly is.

"I love being a mommy. If you didn’t know now you know," Tracy wrote.

Tracy continued by expressing her gratitude to God for selecting her to embrace motherhood, as she believes it's the most profound display of selflessness.

She emphasised that she cherishes this genuine labour of love and thoroughly enjoys the experience.

How Tracy Wanjiru's life changed after giving birth

As she continued to provide insights into her journey thus far, Tracy unveiled that her focus has now shifted entirely to her baby.

For instance, she shared that a significant 85 percent of her shopping is now dedicated to her baby's needs.

She amusingly noted that her bag has essentially become her child's possession as it now carries around toys and other baby essentials.

"Where shopping runs end up being 85% your child’s (ok maybe more), where your bag is no longer yours (acts as a secondary storage space for your child’s toys and other items they see valuable).

"Where your YouTube playlist is no longer what you used to jam to and is now replaced by the best melodies," Tracy wrote.

Tracy also pointed out that her body has undergone significant changes since she carried and gave birth to her precious child.