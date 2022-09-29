RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Queen of my heart- Waihiga Mwaura celebrates wife on birthday

Masia Wambua

Journalist Waihiga Mwaura wished her queen to shine on her new year.

Celebrity couples, Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi
Celebrity couples, Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi

Award-winning journalist Waihiga Mwaura has celebrated the birthday of her wife a gospel singer, Joyce Omondi.

In the well-crafted message, the prime-time news anchor addressed her wife as a queen wishing her to shine on in her new year.

"My Queen was born today Joyce Omondi. Shine on in this new year. May this day be more than blessed," Waihiga wrote.

The queen in the equation was quick to respond to the message from her husband in two simple words, 'Aheri muno' (thanks a lot).

Media Personality Joyce Omondi
Media Personality Joyce Omondi Media Personality Joyce Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Joyce Omondi pens heartwarming message to husband Waihiga Mwaura on birthday

The gorgeous award-winning Kenyan TV presenter and gospel artiste currently hosts Rauka Show on Citizen TV alongside Ken the DJ.

Joyce considers her new transitioning into a new year as a trip around the sun saying she is fully aware it is the grace of God.

The caption was attached to a bright picture in which Joyce was clad in a clean-white dress while holding flowers.

"Made it through another trip around the sun, fully aware that it is only God's grace that carried me here. Thank you, Abba. Reign in my life today and always. Happy birthday to me," Joyce wrote on her handle.

Joyce Omondi
Joyce Omondi Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Citizen TV's Rauka Pulse Live Kenya

Waihiga Mwaura is a household name and a Kenya journalist who, in 2018, won the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

READ: Joyce Omondi's emotional tribute to late father a year after his death

As for Joyce, her name is well known within and beyond our borders but majorly, she came into the limelight when she graced our TV screens while hosting a gospel TV show before she quit in 2013 to pursue further studies.

In 2013 she won the Groove Awards for the video of the year category. The two TV enthusiasts tied the knot on December 18, 2015.

Joyce was not alone in celebrating her birthday other celebrities were quick to celebrate her in her new age.

mashirima_kapombe Happy birthday Joyce Omondi May this new year bring you more blessings than you expected.

joyceomondi Aheri muno

calebmwendwamuthama Ni kubarikiwa ndugu yangu. God bless you.

evelynwanjiru_a Happy birthday darling....you know kuku inakungojea home

kambuamuziki Happy birthday Kajoyo

emmykosgei Happy birthday 🎂 dearest sis❤️❤️ to many greater years

amanigospel Happy Birthday

karwirwalaura Happy Birthday Joyo

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
