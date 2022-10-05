RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pozze's song 'Lalala' back on YouTube as he celebrates 1 million milestone

Masia Wambua

Singer Willy Paul celebrates achieving a million YouTube subscribers as his song gets back to his channel.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul

Barely a day after Willy Paul's new song with Jovial was deleted from YouTube, the singer has announced the return of the song on his YouTube channel.

In a post made on his social media page, the singer announced the return of the new jam on his YouTube channel without further giving details on how the resolution had been reached.

A singer identified as King Jones according to BGTV News Kenya had claimed that the song contained samples of his song that he had earlier done forcing it to be dropped for the copyright infringement claims.

Willy Paul and Jovial
Willy Paul and Jovial Willy Paul and Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Willy Paul's new song has been deleted from YouTube

While announcing the return of the song back to his hands, Pozze as he likes to call himself said he served a living God who loves him and that he is protected by the blood of Jesus asking fans to stream and listen to the song

"I serve a living God, my God loves me so much. Finally, the song Lalala is back on YouTube but not trending.. keep streaming the song fam and let the devil know that I am protected by the blood of Jesus and still here to stay.... this is a very beautiful song that everyone should at least try and listen to," wrote Pozze.

In another post, Pozze shared another message attaching a video of a man crying over the return of the song to YouTube but the origin of the video could not be identified.

Willy Paul and Jovial
Willy Paul and Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Willy Paul, Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

This is the message Pozze attached to the video clip as he called on his fans to watch the song.

"This is too much mimi sijaiba bibi ya mtu. What would you tell this crying man? Kwani watu hawaezi pendana bila stress?? Alaaaaa. Keep streaming Lalala it's back on YouTube with organic numbers as usual," Pozze said.

Musicians, Willy Paul and Jovial
Musicians, Willy Paul and Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

At the same time, the 29-year-old reached the 1 million subscriber milestone which he termed as the 'organic numbers'

The new milestone on his YouTube channel makes him the third artist in Kenya to accomplish such a feat after RnB artist Otile Brown who hit the numbers in January 2022 and musician artist Bahati.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
