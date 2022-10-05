Barely a day after Willy Paul's new song with Jovial was deleted from YouTube, the singer has announced the return of the song on his YouTube channel.
Pozze's song 'Lalala' back on YouTube as he celebrates 1 million milestone
Singer Willy Paul celebrates achieving a million YouTube subscribers as his song gets back to his channel.
In a post made on his social media page, the singer announced the return of the new jam on his YouTube channel without further giving details on how the resolution had been reached.
A singer identified as King Jones according to BGTV News Kenya had claimed that the song contained samples of his song that he had earlier done forcing it to be dropped for the copyright infringement claims.
While announcing the return of the song back to his hands, Pozze as he likes to call himself said he served a living God who loves him and that he is protected by the blood of Jesus asking fans to stream and listen to the song
"I serve a living God, my God loves me so much. Finally, the song Lalala is back on YouTube but not trending.. keep streaming the song fam and let the devil know that I am protected by the blood of Jesus and still here to stay.... this is a very beautiful song that everyone should at least try and listen to," wrote Pozze.
In another post, Pozze shared another message attaching a video of a man crying over the return of the song to YouTube but the origin of the video could not be identified.
This is the message Pozze attached to the video clip as he called on his fans to watch the song.
"This is too much mimi sijaiba bibi ya mtu. What would you tell this crying man? Kwani watu hawaezi pendana bila stress?? Alaaaaa. Keep streaming Lalala it's back on YouTube with organic numbers as usual," Pozze said.
1 Million Subscribers
At the same time, the 29-year-old reached the 1 million subscriber milestone which he termed as the 'organic numbers'
The new milestone on his YouTube channel makes him the third artist in Kenya to accomplish such a feat after RnB artist Otile Brown who hit the numbers in January 2022 and musician artist Bahati.
