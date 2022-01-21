RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Xtian Dela on the spot again, Instagram account with 1M followers deleted

Amos Robi

Xtian Dela has been on the spot for a while over his online content

Popular YouTuber and blogger Xtian Dela has had his Instagram account flagged by Instagram management over breach of its community guidelines.

Through his new account, @Morextiandela, Dela said his account was suspended after more than 1,000 of his stories were regarded as 'bullying'.

Dela ran a series dubbed 'Toboa (expose)' through the deleted account, where he highlighted confessions by young people on their sexual expeditions.

The blogger, however, did not seem surprised by Instagram's action saying his account had been reported severally and that he was already prepared for the flagging.

Xtia has subsequently created a website where he will continue to post his content.

In a post on his new account, Dela observed that his Toboa format had surpassed his expectations to become a movement.

“Yes! We are down but never out! #TOBOA has grown beyond me. It’s a movement that can never be silenced,” his post read.

Xtian Dela's 'Club Covid'

This is not the first time Dela is finding himself on the spot over the nature of content he shares. In 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dela was sued by three parents over the distribution of obscene content.

At the time, he was hosting a show dubbed Club Covid where girls would twerk and get paid. The show ran between 12:00 am and 4:00 am.

Kenyan bloggers blocked on Instagram

Dela joins a growing list social media personalities who have had their accounts deactivated. In January 2022, blogger Edgar Obare had his 'Bnnke’ account deactivated by Instagram. Obare vowed to appeal the decision. To date the account is yet to be restored.

In August 2021, Obare lost another account under his name Edgar Obare after the much talked about Wash-Wash exposé.

Wash-Wash highlighted how influential personalities allegedly use shortcuts to make money and how they launder the alleged ill-acquired monies.

Amos Robi

