Elodie Zone pleads with landlords after troublesome experience with her dog

Through her own journey of mental health struggles and the quest for a supportive living environment, Elodie has become a vocal advocate for accommodating pets in rental housing, tying it to the broader issue of affordable and humane living conditions.

In an interview with Kenya Online Media, Elodie who battled depression throughout 2023 and into early 2024, shared her rough journey of searching for a pet-friendly apartment.

Elodie shared her opinion on the importance of accommodating furry companions in the quest for emotional stability.

Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier, Elodie claimed she was kicked out of the apartment she was living in because she had a pet.

"Finding an apartment that accepts pets has been a real struggle. Pets help in stabilizing the emotional well-being of young people and, in turn, help fight depression," Elodie pointed out.

'I feel like that is something young people should actually consider, a lot of people would not struggle much with mental health if they had a pet that helps with emotional stability and routine.

"Also housing that is affordable that allows us to have pets, it is not complicated," added Elodie.

Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond her advocacy for pet-friendly housing, Elodie is on a path of personal renewal. In a candid revelation, she discussed her decision to remove some of her tattoos, a move reflective of her evolving identity.

"I have between 27 and 29 tattoos...weirdly, I wanna do laser removal for a few," she remarked, indicating a departure from past expressions that no longer align with her current self.

Content creator Elodie Zone Pulse Live Kenya

This journey of self-discovery and advocacy hasn't been without its challenges, but Elodie remains optimistic and committed to using her platform for positive change.