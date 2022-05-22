RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

Authors:

Amos Robi

YY revealed he has bought at least four phones for Chivondo since he was bailed out two months ago

YY Comedian speaks on Chivondo's re-arrest
YY Comedian speaks on Chivondo's re-arrest

Comedian YY has come out to speak after the arrest of Alvin Chivondo who was caught shoplifting again from a city supermarket.

Recommended articles

Speaking to SPM Buzz, the comedian who was among the persons who came to the rescue of Chivondo said the law was allowed to take its course arguing that even in the first incident legal procedure was followed to have him released.

“Let the law take its course even the first time he was arrested its not like we were disagreeing with the law, that is why Mike Sonko bailed him out,” YY stated.

YY said his effort to help Chivondo was out of remorse because of the young family he had adding that he had a four-month-old child then.

Alvin Linus Chivondo when he was arraigned in court for shoplifting. PHOTO/Sheila Mutua
Alvin Linus Chivondo when he was arraigned in court for shoplifting. PHOTO/Sheila Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

YY further revealed that it was hard trying to get Chivondo back on track as he constantly had issues just days after he was offered help.

“Just the third day after I bought him a phone he was already calling me that he had lost it, since his release I have bought him nearly four phones, I even bought him a home theatre to ensure he has no excuse to say he is bored, I don’t know whether that home theatre is still there,” YY retorted.

YY said Chivondo was misbehaving probably because he faced no consequences for his action earlier and that maybe only if he faced consequences he could change.

Chivondo who was bailed out by former governor Mike Sonko was also offered a job at the Sonko rescue team which he was to begin immediately.

Alvin Chivondo
Alvin Chivondo Alvin Chivondo Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday night, Chivondo was arrested for shoplifting at a supermarket along Ronald Ngala Street within Nairobi's Central Business District when he was arrested.

Chivondo was allegedly caught stealing maize flour from the supermarket and after getting caught police officers apprehended him. Central Police Commander David Baariu confirmed that Chivondo was currently held at the station and might be arraigned over stealing charges.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

Politicians to pay artists for music used in rallies – Ezekiel Mutua

Politicians to pay artists for music used in rallies – Ezekiel Mutua

Sauti Sol clashes with Raila's Azimio, Chameleone kisses his brother Weasel again & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sauti Sol clashes with Raila's Azimio, Chameleone kisses his brother Weasel again & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Check out the modern house Mash Mwana is building for his mother [Video]

Check out the modern house Mash Mwana is building for his mother [Video]

Mwalimu Rachel responds to allegations of holding Sailors Gang's Sh15M

Mwalimu Rachel responds to allegations of holding Sailors Gang's Sh15M

Bien speaks on possible damages Azimio will pay them as compensation

Bien speaks on possible damages Azimio will pay them as compensation

Jalango's staffer issues demand after Bien used him in a meme

Jalango's staffer issues demand after Bien used him in a meme

Why Showmax is seeking concepts for two new original movies in Kenya

Why Showmax is seeking concepts for two new original movies in Kenya

How the exclusive premiere of Serah Teshna's new series Igiza went down [Photos]

How the exclusive premiere of Serah Teshna's new series Igiza went down [Photos]

Trending

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Sauti Sol

Anerlisa Muigai breaks silence on viral auctioneering drama reported at her house

Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai

Stevo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together

Stivo Simple Boy & ex-Pritty Vishy raise eyebrows as they are spotted together