YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

Speaking to SPM Buzz, the comedian who was among the persons who came to the rescue of Chivondo said the law was allowed to take its course arguing that even in the first incident legal procedure was followed to have him released.

“Let the law take its course even the first time he was arrested its not like we were disagreeing with the law, that is why Mike Sonko bailed him out,” YY stated.

YY said his effort to help Chivondo was out of remorse because of the young family he had adding that he had a four-month-old child then.

Pulse Live Kenya

YY further revealed that it was hard trying to get Chivondo back on track as he constantly had issues just days after he was offered help.

“Just the third day after I bought him a phone he was already calling me that he had lost it, since his release I have bought him nearly four phones, I even bought him a home theatre to ensure he has no excuse to say he is bored, I don’t know whether that home theatre is still there,” YY retorted.

YY said Chivondo was misbehaving probably because he faced no consequences for his action earlier and that maybe only if he faced consequences he could change.

Chivondo who was bailed out by former governor Mike Sonko was also offered a job at the Sonko rescue team which he was to begin immediately.

Alvin Chivondo Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday night, Chivondo was arrested for shoplifting at a supermarket along Ronald Ngala Street within Nairobi's Central Business District when he was arrested.