Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Taking to her Insta-stories, Zari announced that she has appointed her eldest son Pinto Ntale as the new Junior Executive Director at the College.

“Junior Executive Director. Induction, teach them young, can’t wait to see him take over the company. Managing finances,” Zari said in a series of posts.

Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale Pulse Live Kenya

Brooklyn City College is a hospitality institution in South Africa that Zari co-founded with her late husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga. The college has campuses located in Rustenburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Vereeniging, Durban and East London.

Pinto as Deputy Head of School

In October 2021, Zari was in jubilation after Pinto Ntale was elected Deputy Head of School and rewarded for being the most disciplined student.

“My baby (coughs, I meant boy) out here making mama proud. He is Deputy Head of School come 2021 and also awarded disciplined kid.

“So proud of you son @pinto.tlale Class of 2020 St Albans,” shared Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale Pulse Live Kenya

Pinto schools at St Albans, one of the most expensive schools in South Africa. According to an article done by a local website in South Africa, Business Tech, St. Alban College stands at 11 on the list of 20 most expensive schools in South Africa.

Heir of Ivan Ssemwanga’s properties

In January 2020, Pinto Ntale (Zari’s eldest son) was named as the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga’s properties following a family meeting that was held in Kayunga District Nakaliro village, the ancestral home of the late Ivan Don.

The clan settled on Pinto as the true heir during the clans meeting. Although Pinto wasn’t able to attend the important cultural ceremony due to immigration challenges down in South Africa, he was represented by his mum and his two younger brothers Raphael Junior and Dido Seemwanga aka LilQ Quincy.

Zari Hassan with her Kids Pulse Live Kenya

In 2017, days after Ivan Don’s death, Ms Hassan was forced to set the record straight on reports of fighting with Ivan’s family over his properties.

“I wasn’t fighting; I heard the stories from the other family. Yaani, it wasn’t a priority to me because I know what belongs to the kids or me or whatever, everyone shall get what belongs to them,” she explained.