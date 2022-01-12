RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Zari co-founded the South African college with her late husband Ivan Don

Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale
Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale

South Africa-based, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has initiated the process of transferring the Brooklyn City College leadership to her children.

Recommended articles

Taking to her Insta-stories, Zari announced that she has appointed her eldest son Pinto Ntale as the new Junior Executive Director at the College.

“Junior Executive Director. Induction, teach them young, can’t wait to see him take over the company. Managing finances,” Zari said in a series of posts.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Ivan Ssemwanga's family names official heir to his properties and it's not Zari

Brooklyn City College is a hospitality institution in South Africa that Zari co-founded with her late husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga. The college has campuses located in Rustenburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Vereeniging, Durban and East London.

Pinto as Deputy Head of School

In October 2021, Zari was in jubilation after Pinto Ntale was elected Deputy Head of School and rewarded for being the most disciplined student.

“My baby (coughs, I meant boy) out here making mama proud. He is Deputy Head of School come 2021 and also awarded disciplined kid.

“So proud of you son @pinto.tlale Class of 2020 St Albans,” shared Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale
Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale Pulse Live Kenya

Pinto schools at St Albans, one of the most expensive schools in South Africa. According to an article done by a local website in South Africa, Business Tech, St. Alban College stands at 11 on the list of 20 most expensive schools in South Africa.

Heir of Ivan Ssemwanga’s properties

In January 2020, Pinto Ntale (Zari’s eldest son) was named as the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga’s properties following a family meeting that was held in Kayunga District Nakaliro village, the ancestral home of the late Ivan Don.

The clan settled on Pinto as the true heir during the clans meeting. Although Pinto wasn’t able to attend the important cultural ceremony due to immigration challenges down in South Africa, he was represented by his mum and his two younger brothers Raphael Junior and Dido Seemwanga aka LilQ Quincy.

Zari Hassan with her Kids
Zari Hassan with her Kids Zari Hassan with her Kids Pulse Live Kenya

In 2017, days after Ivan Don’s death, Ms Hassan was forced to set the record straight on reports of fighting with Ivan’s family over his properties.

“I wasn’t fighting; I heard the stories from the other family. Yaani, it wasn’t a priority to me because I know what belongs to the kids or me or whatever, everyone shall get what belongs to them,” she explained.

She added that she wouldn’t fight Ivan’s relatives and had no beef with them because they are family, whether she likes it or not.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Update: Akuku Danger moved from HDU Unit to the general ward

Update: Akuku Danger moved from HDU Unit to the general ward

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photos]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photos]

How Anerlisa Muigai’s expensive birthday party went down [Photos]

How Anerlisa Muigai’s expensive birthday party went down [Photos]

Why Maina Kageni never contributes to weddings

Why Maina Kageni never contributes to weddings

KRG the Don splashes millions on his birthday Party, plus a chopper ride [Video]

KRG the Don splashes millions on his birthday Party, plus a chopper ride [Video]

Trending

Actor Brian Ogana introduces his new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Actor Brian Ogana

I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

Jalang'o and Nadia Mukami

Jackie Matubia expecting baby No.2, Miracle baby loses his cool over Sailors Gang & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia Mukami, Guardian Angel, Esther Musila, Jackie Matubia and Miracle Baby

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and Otile Brown